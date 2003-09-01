Angel Cake

"There's something nostalgic and festive about marshmallow icing," says Peggy Cullen, who created the big, fluffy white cake here. Cullen, the author of the cookbook Caramel, has a genius for inventing sophisticated, fun desserts. If you ever want to play around with something other than marshmallow filling for this terrific cake (unlikely, but you never know), try a layer of jam in the middle and a side of chocolate sauce.