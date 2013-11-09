FOOD & WINE™ for Kindle Fire™ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I download the FOOD & WINE app for Kindle Fire™?

You can download the app from the Amazon Appstore. Once in the Appstore, search for the magazine application, then tap the magazine app from the list to see the app info screen.

Tap “Free”, then tap “Get App.” Our magazine apps are free to download; however, purchases made within the app will be linked to your Amazon account.

Enter the password for your account if requested, and then tap “Open”.

What is included with the free app downloaded from the Appstore?

This app gives you the ability to purchase each new digital issue and, once purchased, to read and store as many digital issues as you’d like within the same app.

Current subscribers to the U.S. print edition will be able to add the Tablet Edition FREE for the length of their current subscription term.

I am an existing FOOD & WINE magazine print subscriber. Can I get FOOD & WINE digital issues for Kindle Fire™ for free as part of my print subscription?

Yes, current subscribers to the U.S. print edition are now able to download the Kindle Fire™ edition from within the app at no additional cost for the duration of their print subscription term. Please refer to the “How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?” section for upgrade instructions.

How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, and do not have a username and password to sign into the FOOD & WINE app for Kindle Fire™, follow the steps below:

Download and install the FOOD & WINE app from the Amazon Appstore. If you’ve already set up your Tablet Edition account, proceed to Step 5. After launching the application, tap on the “Activate Access” button. On the next screen, enter your current subscriber information—either your mailing address or the account number located on your magazine mailing label. Once we verify your account and you follow the prompts, including establishing an account password, you will see a confirmation page. Tap the FOOD & WINE app icon on your Kindle Fire™. Tap the LIBRARY icon on the bottom navigation bar. Tap the "Sign In" button on the upper left hand corner of the screen. Enter your email address and the password you set up. Forgot your password? Click here. You will be able to view and download all available digital issues that your print subscription entitles you to.

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and already have a username and password to sign into the FOOD & WINE app on your tablet, follow steps 5-9 shown above.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and wish to purchase a single, digital issue on the Kindle Fire™, follow the steps below to download an issue:

Download the FOOD & WINE application from the Amazon Appstore. Launch the app to access available issues. Simply tap on the issue you want. You will be asked to confirm your in-app purchase through the Amazon Appstore. Tap “Buy” or “Free” to complete your request, and the issue will then be downloaded to your device and automatically stored on your Kindle Fire™.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE Magazine and wish to purchase a digital subscription on the Kindle Fire™, follow the steps below:

Download the FOOD & WINE application from the Amazon Appstore Launch the app and tap "Tap Here to Subscribe" to access the subscription options. Simply tap on the option you want—either $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. You will be asked to confirm your in-app purchase through the Amazon Appstore. You will also be given the option to review subscription settings and manage the subscription automatic renewal feature. Tap “Subscribe” to complete your request, and the current issue will appear in your Library. Simply tap the issue and the content will be downloaded to your device and automatically stored on your Kindle Fire™

How much does each digital issue cost?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, you can download the digital edition for free for the duration of your current print subscription term.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, digital issues up to and including October 2013 are $3.99 each. Starting with the November 2013 issue, digital issues will be $5.99. You can buy additional digital issues of FOOD & WINE within the app as they become available.

Digital subscription plans are also available. There is a $1.99 monthly option, and a $19.99 yearly option. Both options will automatically renew until canceled. Additional details are provided during the purchase and confirmation process.

What is included with each digital issue?

You’ll find the entire current print issue of FOOD & WINE, featuring an extraordinary number of recipes—with gorgeous food photographs—plus wine pairings and advice on new restaurants, travel destinations and entertaining.

How frequently are digital issues published?

As of November 2012, new digital issues are published monthly for the standard/original Kindle Fire.

As of the March 2013 issue, new digital issues are published monthly for the Kindle Fire HD.

What digital issues am I entitled to access as part of my print subscription?

You are entitled to available digital issues as far back as the start of your print subscription to the U.S. edition.

Do my issues expire?

No. Once you purchase a digital issue, or download an issue as part of your subscription, it’s yours to keep.

Can I share the digital issue with friends?

Sorry, there are currently no sharing options available.

How do I buy a print subscription to FOOD & WINE magazine?

You can subscribe to FOOD & WINE online at www.foodandwine.com or call 800-333-6569.

Can I buy a FOOD & WINE digital subscription?

Yes, digital subscription plans are now available. Please refer to the “How do I get an issue of FOOD & WINE in the app?” section for instructions.

Tablet Edition for Kindle Fire™ Troubleshooting

How can I delete an issue?

You can delete the issue by going to your library where all of your FOOD & WINE Tablet Editions will be located.

There you simply touch the “archive” button and your issue will be deleted from your library.

Subscribers:

The cover image of your deleted subscription issue will still appear in the library. If you would like to re-read your issue, simply tap the ’Download’ button that appears on top of the cover image in the Library.

Single Copy Purchasers:

The deleted issue will no longer appear in your library. Not to worry, though: you can re-download any issues that you’ve deleted from your Kindle™ at no additional charge. To re-download a previously purchased issue that has been deleted, return to the store, find the issue you’d like to re-download and tap the “Buy” button. You will be prompted to confirm your purchase and a price will be listed, which you will not need to pay again. After confirming the purchase, you will get a message saying "You already own this item." When you press "OK" the issue will start downloading in your library again.

Will deleting an issue free up storage space on my Kindle Fire™?

Yes, and you can access it again at any time by re-downloading the issue, free of charge.

How do I re-download an issue that was deleted?

To re-download a previously deleted issue, simply tap the download button that appears on top of the cover. If you purchased a single copy, the deleted issue will no longer appear in your library. To re-download a previously purchased deleted issue, return to the store, find the issue you’d like to re-download and tap the “Buy” button. You will be prompted to confirm your purchase and a price will be listed, which you will not need to pay again. After confirming the purchase, you will get a message saying "You already own this item." When you press "OK" the issue will start downloading in your library again.

I forgot my Tablet Edition password. What can I do?

Click here to reset your password. You can also click the Forgot Password link that appears below the email address and password fields where you sign into the FOOD & WINE app.

For technical questions or to report a problem downloading the app, contact mobileapps@aexp.com.

For other questions about digital issues, contact Customer Service: digital@foodandwine.customersvc.com or call 800-520-4232.

For questions about the print magazine, contact Customer Service: www.foodandwine.com/customerservice or call 800-333-6569.

Click here to view legal and privacy information.

