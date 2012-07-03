Andrew Zimmern's Recipes: May 2012

July 2012 | June 2012 | May 2012 | April 2012 | March 2012 | February 2012 | January 2012 | December 2011 | November 2011 | October 2011 © Stephanie Meyer

May 28, 2012

Nothing says hello to the warm-weather months like cool food. Consider this Italian classic: vitello tonnato, or cold, sliced veal. Although it’s traditionally served with veal top round or poached breast of veal, I like it even better with calf tongue. The acidity and salinity of the sauce is perfect with the rich tongue. You will love it. It’s the ultimate surf and turf.

May 21, 2012

One night before a shoot we were doing at a local home, several well-lubricated friends of the host made grilled pork and eggplant salad for the crew and me. It was one of the best meals of the trip; I still remember the smell of whole bunches of wild thyme, sage and rosemary being burned under the meat to flavor it. I re-create that meal whenever I can. © Stephanie Meyer

May 14, 2012

Indian seafood recipes are not as popular as other dishes from that amazing culinary culture—but they should be. Check out this recipe and you will be sold. It’s a great break from the soft-crab po’boys and meunière-style preparations that we are all a little tired of. At least I am. © Stephanie Meyer

May 7, 2012

It’s the best coconut pie of its kind—not too fancy, not complicated—and it tastes like someone’s mother made it, assuming your mom loved coconut pie and made it all the time.