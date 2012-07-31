Andrew Zimmern’s Recipes: December 2011

July 2012 | June 2012 | May 2012 | April 2012 | March 2012 | February 2012 | January 2012 | December 2011 | November 2011 | October 2011

December 26, 2011

© Stephanie Meyer

These Jewish potato pancakes are so good that posting the recipe alone is a mitzvah (blessing) of the highest order. Bubbelah, you should always trust me with this stuff. Growing up, we ate a lot of potato pancakes at Hanukkah... Problem is, most potato pancakes, or latkes, are awful. Luckily for you, these are amazing.

December 19, 2011

© Stephanie Meyer

Hanukkah is a great time to share food with friends and family, and I have received dozens of emails asking for some great recipes, so here you go. The chopped liver is the Zimmern family classic that we have been making for a century... I have named this recipe after my grandmother, who always made this to-die-for chopped-liver dish for every holiday.

© Stephanie Meyer

This festive Sephardic eggplant salad is almost more of a chunky dip than what we would traditionally call a salad.

December 12, 2011

© Stephanie Meyer

On my first visit to Malaysia, I found myself in Penang sitting in a small Thai café near New Lane, and I ordered something called Bangkok Chicken. I almost ate the plate, and when I was done, I began interrogating the chef about the dish... The heat-sweet factor here is phenomenal, and I think this recipe is the one my friends clamor for the loudest when we plan dinner parties.

December 5, 2011

© Stephanie Meyer

This time of year... I invite the guys over for a couple of afternoons spent watching hours of meaningful college and pro football games... I always serve this chili. I leave it next to the fireplace, so the pot stays warm, and everyone can help themselves. I put out bowls filled with limes, minced chiles, homemade hot sauce, sour cream, sliced avocado, crumbled six-year-aged farmhouse cheddar cheese, corn chips and warm flour tortillas, and let the boys be boys.



Photo courtesy of the Travel Channel