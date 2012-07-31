Andrew Zimmern’s Recipes: December 2011

Andrew Zimmern is famous as the host of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods, but he's also a born-and-bred New Yorker, a classically trained chef and a Minneapolis-based home cook. He brings every part of his experience to bear in the recipes he shares here, bridging the gap between exotic flavors and American comfort food.
December 26, 2011
Killer Potato Latkes
These Jewish potato pancakes are so good that posting the recipe alone is a mitzvah (blessing) of the highest order. Bubbelah, you should always trust me with this stuff. Growing up, we ate a lot of potato pancakes at Hanukkah... Problem is, most potato pancakes, or latkes, are awful. Luckily for you, these are amazing.
December 19, 2011
The Zimmern Family’s Chopped Chicken Liver
Hanukkah is a great time to share food with friends and family, and I have received dozens of emails asking for some great recipes, so here you go. The chopped liver is the Zimmern family classic that we have been making for a century... I have named this recipe after my grandmother, who always made this to-die-for chopped-liver dish for every holiday.
Sephardic Eggplant Salad
This festive Sephardic eggplant salad is almost more of a chunky dip than what we would traditionally call a salad.
December 12, 2011
Sweet and Sour Bangkok-Style Chicken with Chiles
On my first visit to Malaysia, I found myself in Penang sitting in a small Thai café near New Lane, and I ordered something called Bangkok Chicken. I almost ate the plate, and when I was done, I began interrogating the chef about the dish... The heat-sweet factor here is phenomenal, and I think this recipe is the one my friends clamor for the loudest when we plan dinner parties.
December 5, 2011
Game-Day Pork and Black Bean Chili
This time of year... I invite the guys over for a couple of afternoons spent watching hours of meaningful college and pro football games... I always serve this chili. I leave it next to the fireplace, so the pot stays warm, and everyone can help themselves. I put out bowls filled with limes, minced chiles, homemade hot sauce, sour cream, sliced avocado, crumbled six-year-aged farmhouse cheddar cheese, corn chips and warm flour tortillas, and let the boys be boys.
