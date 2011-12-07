Andrew Zimmern’s Favorite Bakeries

Flour Bakery + Café, Boston

Chef Joanne Chang graduated from Harvard with honors, then applied her smarts to creating a fantastic bakery with locations in Boston and Cambridge. Chang can make a sticky bun like no other. It’s a must-go bakery in Beantown. flourbakery.com.

Salty Tart Bakery, Minneapolis

I love Michelle Gayer and order every special-occasion cake fromher 400-square-foot bakery, Salty Tart. She does a lot more thancakes—savory baked goods, breads and my personal favorite, coconutmacaroons. saltytart.com.

Tartine Bakery & Café, San Francisco

Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson are both incredibly talentedchefs, but together they’re a culinary power couple. If you tryonly one thing at their bakery, go for the bread pudding. It’sfantastic. tartinebakery.com.

Macrina Bakery and Café, Seattle

Leslie Mackie was among the first American pastry chefs to experiment with making bread using a long, slow fermentation process, a technique used by European master bakers. Her patience and care show in her bread. The Macrina Casera, or "Of This House," bread is perfection. macrinabakery.com.

Citizen Cake Ice Cream Parlor and Eats, San Francisco

Elizabeth Falkner has quite the résumé: chef and owner of SanFrancisco’s Citizen Cake, cookbook author, competitor on Top ChefMasters, Iron Chef America, Food Network Challenge, not to mention a judge for numerous culinary competitions. You’ve got to try the salted chocolate caramel tart. citizencake.com.

Baked, Brooklyn

Renato Poliafito and Matt Lewis seem to have perfected thebakery—starting with their kitchen team, which includes EricWolitzky from Top Chef: Just Desserts. Some of us crave salt,while others yearn for sugar: Try the sweet and salty brownies forthe best of both worlds. bakednyc.com.

Mindy’s Hot Chocolate, Chicago

Chef Mindy Segal’s namesake restaurant isn’t all about desserts,but you’ll definitely want to linger over your final course. Trythe warm brioche doughnuts, and if you’re especially intochocolate, go for the Mexican hot chocolate with house-mademarshmallows. hotchocolatechicago.com.

The Denver Bread Company, Denver

Greg Bortz, head baker and owner of the Denver Bread Company, wasdeservedly named Baker of the Year by Denver Magazine. Themust-have is the boule, a three-pounder: proof you can bake athigh altitude. thedenverbreadcompany.com.

Almondine Bakery, Brooklyn

New York Magazine named Almondine the Best Bakery in New York andgave it the prizes for best baguettes and best croissants. Andthey’re not kidding about the croissants—the almond one isamazing. almondinebakery.com.

Sun Street Breads, Minneapolis

Solveig Tofte isn’t just good at baking, she’s one of America’sbest 1x bakers. Tofte competed at the Coupe du changed from"de" Monde de la Boulangerie in Paris on the Bread Bakers GuildTeam USA. She, along with her husband, Martin Ouimet, run Sun Street Breads, serving up some of the best 2x breakfasts I’ve ever had. My favorites: the biscuitsand gravy and the egg sandwich. sunstreetbreads.com.

Standard Baking Co., Portland, ME

If I had to name just one item to try here, I couldn’t. Istay at the adjacent hotel for the sole purpose of eatinghere every morning I’m in town. Just go. (75 Commercial St.; 207-773-2112.)

Maria’s Pastry, Boston

The Merola family runs this local favorite with help from threegenerations. My advice: the cannoli, or the marzipan, or the bestsfogliatelle (an Italian pastry that’s shaped like a shell orcone) I have ever tried. Nothing comes close. mariaspastry.com.

Bit of Swiss, Stevensville, MI

The Tosi rye is baked in a 20,000-pound Old World oven. Enoughsaid. bitofswiss.com.

La Mie Bakery, Des Moines

This Des Moines neighborhood bakery is lively and energetic, evenat 7 a.m. on a Saturday. Its artisan breads aremade fresh. The baguettes are killer. lamiebakery.com.

Village Bakery Café, Amarillo, TX

Phyllis and George Enloe’s shop is home to some of the bestartisan breads in the country, but don’t fill up on them.You’ll need room for the cheesecake. Trust me on this one. villagebakerycafe.com.



