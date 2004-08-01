An Open-Air Kitchen

For John Hurley and Justin Hafen, who own Garibaldis and Sydney's Home Restaurant in San Francisco, entertaining guests is both a profession and a hobby. For their house in St. Helena, California, they asked the design firm Fisher Weisman to create an outdoor kitchen, dining room and living room for poolside parties. A beamed overhang supported by columns partially protects the space from the elements. The designers chose weatherproof materials: concrete floors stained Mesa Beige (from Scofield; 800-800-9900) and a dining table and chairs made of oiled teak (from the Bay Collection by Michael Taylor Designs, to the trade only; 415-558-9940). The upholstery is a walnut-brown weatherproof canvas by Sunbrella ($14 a yard from Outdoor Fabrics; 800-640-3539).

1 Pool

A narrow grass border surrounds the pool, with a larger patch of grass at each end.

2 Refrigerator

Installed in the kitchen island is an 11.8-cubic-foot undercounter commercial fridge with two doors that open from the center. BEVERAGE-AIR $3,150; 888-845-9800.

3 Countertops

The honed Kashmir Gold granite is durable enough to use outdoors.

4 Wood-burning oven

After making pizzas in this Italian oven, the owners often slow-cook pork in the coals overnight. MAM From $5,500; 800-552-2114.

5 Firewood storage

The galvanized-steel receptacle is custom-made.

6 Cabinets

Made of oiled teak, they match the dining table and chairs. Designer Jeffry Weisman cautions against using painted cabinets outside, as they tend to peel.

7 Beverage fridge

This model includes an ice maker inside. U-LINE From $1,485; 414-354-0300.

8 Grill

The 48-inch built-in grill has four burners and a rotisserie. DCS $3,860; 800-433-8466.

9 Warming drawer

Viking $1,300; 888-VIKING-1.