An Italian Style Breakfast

1. espresso The compact Nespresso Lattissima machine, a collaboration between Nestlé Nespresso and De’longhi, produces balanced espressos and frothy cappuccinos (from $699; nespresso.com).

2. jam Luxardo, known for its liqueur crafted out of real marasca cherries from Padora, has made an easy transition—maraschino cherry jam. Its superconcentrated version is nicely sweet and tart ($20 for 13 oz; markethallfoods.com).

3. butter Casa Madaio’s superbly creamy butter, with a slightly pungent tang, is made with buffalo milk from small farms in Campania ($13 for 9 oz; formaggiokitchen.com).

4. pastry Sfoglia d’ Oro’s newly imported sfogliatini from Tuscany are lightly topped with sugar and are irresistibly flaky ($4.60 for 8 oz; Buon'Italia; 212-633-9090).