An Exercise in Flavor

At Manhattan's luxe Reebok Sports Club/NY, you can work out on a simulated downhill skiing machine and listen to piped-in underwater music while you do your laps. And then you can reward yourself with the best food you'll ever eat in a gym, at The Grill, the club's restaurant, managed by Drew Nieporent. At the helm is Jim Ackard, a Wolfgang Puck alumnus who describes his food as "high energy-low fat." He's a great believer in eating fruits and vegetables, but he's not averse to a few indulgences-- "after all, what's life without an occasional piece of cake?"

This post-workout meal starts with a garlic-packed Caesar salad that doesn't skimp on croutons or Parmesan but delivers less than 6 grams of fat per serving. For the main course, Ackard serves meaty tuna steaks, lightly coated with powdered porcini and topped with a tangy basil yogurt sauce. His secret for both the salad and the basil sauce is blanched garlic cloves: blanching mellows the flavor and softens the cloves so that they thicken whatever dressing or sauce they become part of. And for a dessert to start the summer, there's a refreshing watermelon granita. Even if you don't belong to the Reebok Sports Club, these recipes give you one of the perks of membership.

Jim Ackard is the chef at The Grill at Reebok Sports Club/NY.

KEEPING COUNT

One serving of Caesar salad, tuna with basil sauce and watermelon granita contains less than 15 grams of fat (23 percent of the recommended daily intake).