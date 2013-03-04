An Art Lover's Guide to Berlin

Stephan Landwehr and Boris Radczun reveal a few of their favorite Berlin restaurants and art galleries.
Best Berlin Restaurants
Grill Royal
Landwehr, Radczun and Paul’s stellar steak house is a Berlin art-world hangout. grillroyal.de.
Pauly Saal & Bar
The brand-new restaurant from Landwehr, Radczun and Paul offers updates of classic German dishes. paulysaal.com. © Lisa Linder
Ganz Wien
A new café, located near Landwehr’s house, specializes in Viennese sweets like kaiserschmarrn (caramelized pancakes). ganz-wien.de. © Lisa Linder
Barcomi’s
This Berlin café roasts its own coffee and bakes the bread served at The Kosher Classroom. barcomis.de. © Lisa Linder
Paris Bar
At this classic French bistro, the walls are lined with paparazzi shots of regulars like David Bowie. Radczun recommends the entrecôte (rib steak). parisbar.net.
Berlin’s Best Art Spots
Sox
Perhaps the world’s smallest gallery: a glass case set in a wall on a busy street. Every few weeks, a new artist’s work debuts. sox-berlin.com. © Lisa Linder
Neue Nationalgalerie
This glass Mies van der Rohe building on Potsdamer Strasse has recently evolved into a buzzing art district. neue-nationalgalerie.de. © Lisa Linder
Schinkel Pavillon
At the stunning space built by Richard Paulick in the late ’60s, Landwehr has helped curate experimental exhibitions. schinkelpavillon.de.
Stephan Landwehr invites the city’s tastemakers to his house for a preview of his latest venture, Pauly Saal.