Amsterdam Shopping

Though it changes names in the middle, Haarlemmerstraat and Haarlemmerdijk are actually one street in the historic center. The area is the city’s coolest shopping zone, with specialty food stores and design boutiques.
Caulils
This deli, cheese and wine shop (pictured above) has a fancy dinner tasting menu. caulils.com.Photo © Line Klein
Store Without a Home
A gallery-like, pink-painted space full of quirky objects from international designers—such as side tables with legs like tree branches and vases that are meant to be hung on the wall. storewithoutahome.blogspot.de.Photo © Line Klein
Vivian Hann
Elegant ceramic vases, dishware and linens are displayed against stone walls. vivianhann.com.Photo © Line Klein
De Kookboekhandel
A cozy shop selling cookbooks from around the world. kookboekhandel.com.