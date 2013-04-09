Amsterdam Shopping

Caulils

This deli, cheese and wine shop (pictured above) has a fancy dinner tasting menu. caulils.com. Photo © Line Klein

Store Without a Home

A gallery-like, pink-painted space full of quirky objects from international designers—such as side tables with legs like tree branches and vases that are meant to be hung on the wall. storewithoutahome.blogspot.de. Photo © Line Klein

Vivian Hann

Elegant ceramic vases, dishware and linens are displayed against stone walls. vivianhann.com. Photo © Line Klein

De Kookboekhandel

A cozy shop selling cookbooks from around the world. kookboekhandel.com.