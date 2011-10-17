America’s Dog-Friendliest Cities

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Boston

Two key signs of Boston’s welcoming attitude toward dogs: They’re allowed on the T, the city’s public transit system, and there’s an off-leash dog park in Boston Common. One restaurant even devotes a portion of its patio to dogs and their owners. Chicago

Chicago

Chicago’s excellent park system includes the 18-mile Lakefront Trail and three dog beaches. Other dog-friendly spots are a classic restaurant run by an F&W Best New Chef (that offers house-made dog biscuits) and a hotel that will arrange for pet food deliveries. Miami

Miami

Miami prides itself on its dog-friendliness: Most shops on buzzy Lincoln Road Mall put out water bowls, and many local restaurants allow dogs—at one, pastry chefs bake fresh dog treats. San Diego

San Diego

The dog-friendly spots in San Diego range from numerous dog beaches to an elegant restaurant that recently hosted a party for a dozen dogs. San Francisco

San Francisco

The pedestrian walkway on the Golden Gate Bridge and the historic streetcars are a few of the Bay Area’s iconic attractions that allow dogs. So, too, do a stellar pizza joint run by an F&W Best New Chef and a boutique hotel that supports a local dog rescue program.

