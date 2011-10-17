America’s Dog-Friendliest Cities

© Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
© Stock Connection/Alamy
Boston
Two key signs of Boston’s welcoming attitude toward dogs: They’re allowed on the T, the city’s public transit system, and there’s an off-leash dog park in Boston Common. One restaurant even devotes a portion of its patio to dogs and their owners.
© Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Chicago
Chicago’s excellent park system includes the 18-mile Lakefront Trail and three dog beaches. Other dog-friendly spots are a classic restaurant run by an F&W Best New Chef (that offers house-made dog biscuits) and a hotel that will arrange for pet food deliveries.
© Jeff Greenberg/Alamy
Miami
Miami prides itself on its dog-friendliness: Most shops on buzzy Lincoln Road Mall put out water bowls, and many local restaurants allow dogs—at one, pastry chefs bake fresh dog treats.
© Ali Denney
San Diego
The dog-friendly spots in San Diego range from numerous dog beaches to an elegant restaurant that recently hosted a party for a dozen dogs.
© Dan Sullivan/Alamy
San Francisco
The pedestrian walkway on the Golden Gate Bridge and the historic streetcars are a few of the Bay Area’s iconic attractions that allow dogs. So, too, do a stellar pizza joint run by an F&W Best New Chef and a boutique hotel that supports a local dog rescue program.