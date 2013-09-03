America's Best Riesling

Where to taste life-changing Rieslings across the country, from a Boulder restaurant serving single-vineyard bottles to a New York bar with a Riesling campaign.
Menton; Boston
Wine Director Cat Silirie loads her list with bottlings from Austria and Germany, with numerous selections from star producers like F.X. Pichler. mentonboston.com
Frasca Food and Wine; Boulder, CO
This northern Italian restaurant has a shocking number of grand cru and single-vineyard Rieslings. frascafoodandwine.com.
Embeya; Chicago
Riesling famously goes well with spicy Asian food, but wine director Danielle Pizzutillo also pairs the 50-odd bottles on Embeya's list with things like pickled vegetables, coconut or pork. embeya.com
Chada; Las Vegas
Chef, owner and wine director Bank Atcharawan is renowned in Vegas for epic Riesling lists. chadavegas.com.
Spago Beverly Hills; Los Angeles
Christopher Miller's huge wine list is packed with older Rieslings from some of the world's best winemakers. wolfgangpuck.com
Le Bernardin; New York City
Mixed into Aldo Sohm's spectacular Burgundy list is a stash of Rieslings from Germany and his native Austria. le-bernardin.com
The Marrow; New York City
This year-old spot has more than 70 Rieslings to pair with chef Harold Dieterle's Italian- and German-inspired dishes. themarrownyc.com
Terroir; New York City
The home base for co-owner Paul Grieco's Summer of Riesling campaign, which has caught on at over 100 restaurants in the US. restauranthearth.com
The Slanted Door; San Francisco
The pithy list at chef Charles Phan's Vietnamese spot represents excellent small producers. slanteddoor.com
Wild Ginger; Seattle
Wild Ginger has amassed an enormous Riesling collection, with 30 different bottlings from German superstar Dönnhoff. wildginger.net
Proof; Washington, DC
Joe Quinn's 1,000-bottle list has 22 Rieslings that cost less than $75 a bottle. proofdc.com
Benu; San Francisco
At San Francisco's Benu, Austrian Riesling is beverage director Yoon Ha's go-to for many of chef-owner Corey Lee's complex, Korean-inflected dishes. benusf.com