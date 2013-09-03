America's Best Riesling

Menton; Boston

Wine Director Cat Silirie loads her list with bottlings from Austria and Germany, with numerous selections from star producers like F.X. Pichler. mentonboston.com

Frasca Food and Wine; Boulder, CO

This northern Italian restaurant has a shocking number of grand cru and single-vineyard Rieslings. frascafoodandwine.com.

Embeya; Chicago

Riesling famously goes well with spicy Asian food, but wine director Danielle Pizzutillo also pairs the 50-odd bottles on Embeya's list with things like pickled vegetables, coconut or pork. embeya.com

Chada; Las Vegas

Chef, owner and wine director Bank Atcharawan is renowned in Vegas for epic Riesling lists. chadavegas.com.

Spago Beverly Hills; Los Angeles

Christopher Miller's huge wine list is packed with older Rieslings from some of the world's best winemakers. wolfgangpuck.com

Le Bernardin; New York City

Mixed into Aldo Sohm's spectacular Burgundy list is a stash of Rieslings from Germany and his native Austria. le-bernardin.com

The Marrow; New York City

This year-old spot has more than 70 Rieslings to pair with chef Harold Dieterle's Italian- and German-inspired dishes. themarrownyc.com

Terroir; New York City

The home base for co-owner Paul Grieco's Summer of Riesling campaign, which has caught on at over 100 restaurants in the US. restauranthearth.com

The Slanted Door; San Francisco

The pithy list at chef Charles Phan's Vietnamese spot represents excellent small producers. slanteddoor.com

Wild Ginger; Seattle

Wild Ginger has amassed an enormous Riesling collection, with 30 different bottlings from German superstar Dönnhoff. wildginger.net

Proof; Washington, DC

Joe Quinn's 1,000-bottle list has 22 Rieslings that cost less than $75 a bottle. proofdc.com

Benu; San Francisco

At San Francisco's Benu, Austrian Riesling is beverage director Yoon Ha's go-to for many of chef-owner Corey Lee's complex, Korean-inflected dishes. benusf.com