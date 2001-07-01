America's Best New Chefs 2001

Turn this page and you'll see the future of American food: our 10 Best New Chefs of 2001. To find them, we sifted through hundreds of nominations from restaurant critics, chefs and other trusted sources, then sent our editors on a nationwide eating binge. One thing the winners have in common is that each has been in charge of restaurant kitchens in the United States for less than five years. Another is that their food surprised us, thrilled us, made us put down our forks in wide-eyed admiration. and pick them up again, fast. So get ready to meet tomorrow's stars, introduced here through interviews and recipes that show off their talent. And know that the future is in good hands.

Frank Ruta

Palena, Washington, DC

Why

Because his versions of authentic Italian dishes have an unusual and welcome depth of flavor.

Born

1957, McKeesport, PA.

Education

American Culinary Federation, Pittsburgh.

Experience

The White House and Le Pavillon, Washington, DC.

How he began cooking

"My mother had me stirring pasta as soon as I was tall enough to reach the stove."

Things he cooked at the White House

Fried chicken for Jimmy Carter; well-done steak for Ronald Reagan; shad roe for George Bush.

How he nearly didn't get the job

Part one: Someone from the White House called and Ruta hung up on him. "I thought it was a joke."

Part two: He brought kitchen knives to an audition-interview and was detained for two hours by White House guards. "They looked at me like I was crazy."

Favorite cookbook

Roma in Cucina by Luigi Carnacina and Vincenzo Buonassisi.

Pet peeve

When chefs tart up classic dishes without renaming them. "It's like going to see Turandot and getting Yellow Submarine instead."

Pastimes

Gardening, making wine.

About his recipe

Ruta says his Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms "taste like walking through the forest. I fill them with lovage, sorrel, nettles. all the weeds in my backyard."

Details

Palena, 3529 Connecticut Ave. NW; 202-537-9250.

Sandro Gamba

NoMI, Chicago

Why

Because his French culinary credentials are the best around, but he's not afraid to serve sushi, too.

Born

1970, St. Avold, France.

Education

A traditional restaurant apprenticeship in his hometown.

Experience

Le Moulin de Mougins, Provence, France; Le Jamin, Paris; Louis XV, Monte Carlo; Lespinasse, Washington, DC.

First food memory

Croissants from his father's pastry shop.

One culinary inspiration

His grandmother, who ran a renowned bistro in the town of Neufchâteau. "She made the best mashed potatoes you can have in your life."

what Alain Ducasse taught him

"How to give flavor to an ingredient and how to manage 50 people."

What Joel Robuchon taught him

"Respect, discipline and how to use salt and pepper."

Favorite local snack

Barbecued ribs. "Every small restaurant here does them, and they're very, very good."

About his recipe

The restaurant that preceded NoMI in the Park Hyatt was famous for bagel chips and salmon, so Gamba put the chips into Peeky Toe Crab Napoleon, his best-selling lunch dish.

Details

NoMI, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; 312-239-4030.

Randy Lewis

Indigo, New Orleans

Why

Because he cooks with prime regional ingredients but avoids all the clichés of "updated" Southern food.

Born

1969, Fairfield, CA.

Education

New England Culinary Institute, Montpelier, VT.

Experience

Norman's, Coral Gables, FL. Lewis also worked as a private chef near Lake Tahoe, NV.

First thing cooked

Crème caramel. "Sometimes it came out good."

Favorite local snack

Uglesich's oyster po'boy with roast beef gravy.

Dislike

Canned peas.

Ambition

"To open a small French bistro that feels like a juke joint, with picnic tables and a guy playing guitar. It's a selfish thing. that's the kind of place I'd like to go to."

About his recipe

Whenever Lewis eats red beans and rice, he fishes out the ham hock. He believes it's an underappreciated cut of meat, so he invented a refined Ham Hock Salad with Pickled-Okra Sauce to pay his respects.

Details

Indigo, 2285 Bayou Rd.; 504-947-0123.

Wylie Dufresne

71 Clinton Fresh Food, New York City

Why

Because he absorbed many of the ideas of his mentor, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and has plenty of his own, too.

Born

1970, Providence.

Education

The French Culinary Institute, New York City.

Experience

Jo Jo and Jean Georges, New York City; Prime, Las Vegas.

First food memory

Watching his great-grandmother pick rhubarb.

Perks of working in Vegas Living in the Mirage for six months and learning to play blackjack.

Food vice

American cheese. "There's nothing wrong with stacking up 10 or 12 slices and putting the whole thing in your mouth."

Ingredient crush

Black soybeans. "They smell and taste like corn."

What worries him

Mad-cow disease. "I want that thing solved, or we won't have any beef in 10 years. Come on, we need hamburgers!"

About his recipe

The chive oil in Dufresne's Sea Bass with Edamame-Rye Crust shows Vongerichten's influence, but the rye crumbs are original. "Rye is one of my favorite breads."

Details

71 Clinton Fresh Food, 71 Clinton St.; 212-614-6960.

Craig Stoll

Delfina, San Francisco

Why

Because he reinvigorates the culinary union of Northern California and Northern Italy.

Born

1965, New York City.

Education

The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Experience

Campton Place and Splendido, San Francisco; Da Delfina, Artimino, Tuscany, Italy.

What he learned in Italy

"To understand my ingredients. If we served sheep's milk ricotta at night, I had spent the day with the cheesemaker. I'd met the sheep."

How he applies that back home

"If I buy fava beans, I want to know which row they were picked from."

Favorite local spot

Thep Phenom. "The best Thai food in the universe."

Pet peeve

When waiters say "Enjoy."

Food vice

Jolly Ranchers. "I'm trying to work them into a dessert."

Ingredient crush

Farro.

Ambition

To open a pizzeria, or some other Italian neighborhood joint.

About his recipe

Stoll's Gnocchi with Sweet Peas, Tomatoes and Sage Brown Butter is colorful, with its bright greens and yellows, as well as eminently uncomplicated.

Details

Delfina, 3621 18th St.; 415-552-4055.

Anita Lo

Annisa, New York City

Why

Because her knack for weaving far-ranging influences into a coherent sensibility is almost uncanny.

Born

1965, Detroit.

Education

Ecole Ritz-Escoffier, Paris.

Experience

Michel Rostang and Guy Savoy, Paris; Chanterelle and Mirezi, New York City.

Earliest food memory

Eating an orange on her aunt's porch in Malaysia, with juice dripping off her elbows, age two.

Most influential trip

"My partner and I took a year off before we opened Annisa and traveled all over Southeast Asia: Vietnam, Bali, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong."

Least favorite food trend

"I'm probably a little too old for foam."

Pastimes

Fishing, playing piano.

Favorite local snack

Teppanyaki (meats or vegetables sizzled on a tableside griddle) at East Village Japanese restaurants after work.

Pet peeve

Timid eaters. "People need to stop being afraid of food."

About her recipe

Lo's Roasted Cod with Steamer Clams and Pistachio Sauce highlights her skill with unorthodox combinations.

Details

Annisa, 13 Barrow St.; 212-741-6699.

Kelly Courtney

Mod, Chicago

Why

Because she successfully transplants the California farm-produce fetish to the capital of the Midwestern farm belt.

Born

1967, Columbia, SC.

Experience

Square One and Stars, San Francisco.

Earliest food memory

Eating wild pig roasted on a sugarcane spit while living with her grandmother in Pahokee, in south Florida.

First thing cooked

Pan-fried bluegills she caught herself.

How she learned to hunt

From her father. "We'd get quail, turkey, deer, ducks. It's not a sport for him; he only hunts for what he eats."

Vice

Smoked oysters on Triscuits.

Dislike

"I hate button mushrooms more than anything in the world."

Favorite musician

Dolly Parton.

Ambition

"I really want a farm and the tackiest ranch house I can find, with sliding glass doors and a pool with a slide and a tiki bar out back. the full Boogie Nights setup."

About her recipe

Courtney says her Brined Pork Chops with Mascarpone Mac and Cheese "screams of the American dinner table, but it also has a superclean, modern feel."

Details

Mod, 1520 N. Damen Ave.; 773-252-1500.

Will Packwood

Emilia's, Austin, TX

Why

Because even his innovations betray his deep respect for classical techniques and traditions.

Born

1971, Portogruaro, Italy.

Education

The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Experience

Saleh Al Lago, Seattle; the Driskill Hotel and Mezzaluna Gateway, Austin, TX.

Earliest food memory

"Our life in Italy was focused on the kitchen. On holidays we'd wake up, have breakfast, then start making lunch. And then as soon as lunch was over, we'd start making dinner."

Ingredient crush

Figs.

Least favorite food

"Americanized Italian, like manicotti."

Favorite local spot

Cong Ly for pho, the Vietnamese noodle soup.

Favorite book

Culinary Artistry by Andrew Dornenburg and Karen Page.

Source he couldn't live without

His fish purveyors, Browne Trading in Maine and Triar in Florida. "It's hard to procure great seafood in Austin."

About his recipe

Packwood's Milk Chocolate Banana Pie is an easy-to-make recipe inspired by a beloved childhood dessert, chocolate-dipped bananas.

Details

Emilia's, 600 E. Third St.; 512-469-9722.

E. Michael Reidt

Bomboa, Boston

Why

Because his interpretation of Brazilian cuisine is soulful and smart.

Born

1970, Lowell, MA.

Education

The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY.

Experience

Olives and Alloro, Boston.

First thing cooked

Barbecued chicken. "It was blood-raw. To this day my mother can't eat chicken legs."

How he got into brazilian cuisine

"I'm fascinated by the culture. Brazilians are passionate about everything."

Favorite cookbook

The French Laundry Cookbook by Thomas Keller.

Ingredient crush

Bananas. "I was trying to get my two-year-old son to eat lentils, so I mixed them with bananas. Then I learned it's a dish from the Canary Islands. It's on my menu now."

Most exotic thing he's eaten

Camel. "It didn't sit very well."

Best advice he ever got

"Something Todd English screamed at me once: 'Focus!' It's in the back of my mind whether I'm surfing 30-foot waves in Hawaii or searing a potato cake."

About his recipe

Coconut and lime give Reidt's Soft-Shell Crabs with Farro Salad a Latin flavor; the bacon and watermelon aren't Latin, but they're inspired additions.

Details

Bomboa, 35 Stanhope St.; 617-236-6363.

Johnathan Sundstrom

Earth & Ocean, Seattle

Why

Because his food. whether the ingredients come from land, sea or air. is out of this world.

Born

1967, Los Angeles.

Education

New England Culinary Institute, Montpelier, VT.

Experience

Dahlia Lounge, Seattle.

First thing cooked

Eclairs, with his grandmother in Salt Lake City.

How he got into cooking

He was a dishwasher at a teppanyaki restaurant called the 47 Samurai and was promoted until he was "the only white guy there doing teppanyaki."

Favorite cookbook

Fou de Saveur by Marc Veyrat.

Why his vegetables are so good

He was the chef at a vegetarian restaurant for nine months. "I'm not a vegetarian, but I thought it would be interesting to be restricted."

Ingredient crush

Bacon. "I put it anywhere I can get away with it."

Pastimes

Aikido, gardening.

Ambition

To have a truffle business.

About his recipe

Sundstrom says his Chicken with Olives and Preserved Lemon is "a pretty quick dish, the kind of thing I would make at home in the summer." It also reflects his love of Moroccan cuisine.

Details

Earth & Ocean, 1112 Fourth Ave.; 206-264-6060.