America's Best New Bars

For the Locavore

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

This 4,000-square-foot bar is deeply dedicated to the farm-to-shaker movement: Bitters, syrups and sodas are house-made, often with ingredients from the garden. The best drinks tweak the classics, like the rum Agricole Mule.

Weather Up, New York City

Customers come to this dark lounge for some of New York's most precise craft cocktails, made with hand-cut ice. The bar menu mixes the obvious (potato chips) with surprises (broccoli rillettes).

Vandaag, New York City

The 16-page drink menu at Hotel Palomar's bar quotes Jean-Jacques Rousseau, lists cocktails like the Chuck Yeager (rum with cinnamon bark syrup) and boasts one of the city's largest amber spirits collections.

The Tasting Kitchen; Venice, CA

Like the food, the cocktails at this casually hip restaurant are market-driven and fastidiously handmade, down to the extra-tart tonic water and "kola" in the highbrow Jack and Coke.

For the History Buff

1886 Bar at the Raymond Restaurant; Pasadena, CA

Oak at Fourteenth; Boulder, CO

"We serve mocktails, low-alcohol drinks, high-alcohol drinks, eclectic wines and geeky beers. We basically want to turn people on to great imbibing options," says mixologist Bryan Dayton, an alum of Frasca Food and Wine. Among the boozier drinks at this New American bistro: the mezcal- and cardamom-laced Ginger's Lost Islandgreat with a dish from the wood-burning oven, like the lamb T-bone.

Too New to Review

The Aviary, Chicago

Inside star chef Grant Achatz's restaurant Next, this bar celebrates his mad-scientist molecular experiments. Its take on the traditional Christmastime Tom and Jerry drink calls for warm milk flavored with roasted bananas and a cream base aerated with nitrous oxide.

