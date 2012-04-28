Morlet Family Vineyards

F&W's American Wine Awards: A taste of France in Napa Valley.

Ray Isle
April 27, 2012

It's possible to be one of Napa's most vaunted winemakers and still not be satisfied. Luc Morlet, the scion of a French winemaking family, produced critically acclaimed wines for Peter Michael Winery and other properties. But, he says, "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to start my own wineryit's part of my DNA." 2009 Ma Douce Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($70) 2009 Morlet Family Vineyards Ma Douce Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($70). Photo © Bruce Ashley.

Now he's achieved that, and more. Morlet's Cabernets, like the tobacco-edged 2008 Morlet Family Vineyards Coeur de Vallée ($175), have risen to Napa's top ranks in only three vintages; his Chardonnays are equally complex. Regarding the stratospheric scores they've received, Morlet responds with a French saying: "When you love, you don't count."

