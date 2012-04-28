F&W American Wine Awards 2011

Courtesy of Alysian

Wine Awards Winner:

Alysian

SONOMA

Alysian
SONOMA
When Gary Farrell sold his first winery back in 2004, he'd had it. He'd been working 60 to 80 hours a week, spending more time on management than winemaking. He was exhausted. The problem is that Farrell can't seem to shake his love of Pinot Noir.

Wine Awards Winner:

Bedrock Wine Co.

SONOMA

Bedrock Wine Co.
SONOMA
It's tough making a name for yourself in the shadow of a famous father. It's tougher if you choose the same profession, in the same county. But that's what Morgan Twain-Petersonthe son of Sonoma Ravenswood Winery founder and winemaker Joel Petersonis doing.

Wine Awards Winner:

Lioco

SONOMA

Lioco
SONOMA
Lioco owns no vineyards. It produces wine from a rented space in a custom-crush facility. Its owners didn't grow up in winemaking families. But the results are very impressive.

Wine Awards Winner:

Milbrandt Vineyards

WASHINGTON STATE

Milbrandt Vineyards
WASHINGTON STATE
The wines of Washington's Milbrandt Vineyards prove that you don't have to bottle a $200 luxury cuvée to make a great debut. Butch and Jerry Milbrandt (with winemaker Josh Maloney) produce a wide range of wines.

Wine Awards Winner:

Morlet Family Vineyards

NAPA VALLEY

Morlet Family Vineyards
NAPA VALLEY
It's possible to be one of Napa's most vaunted winemakers and still not be satisfied. Luc Morlet, the scion of a French winemaking family, produced critically acclaimed wines for Peter Michael Winery and other properties. But, he says, "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to start my own wineryit's part of my DNA."

