Importers of the Year

Megan Krigbaum and Richard Nalley
October 01, 2010

Domaine Select Wine Estates

Back in 1999, husband-and-wife team Paolo and Allison Domeneghetti were working for rival New York wine and spirits wholesalers, but they shared the same frustration: The big companies didn't devote time to small brands with complicated backstories. Says Paolo, "The most fascinating producers, the ones who respect their traditions and where they came fromthose personalities were just getting lost." That year, the newlyweds founded Domaine Select Wine Estates. Winemakers signed on almost immediately, such as iconoclast Ales Kristancic of Movia in Slovenia; other famous names followed later, like Josko Gravner of Italy's Friuli region and Nicolas Joly, the Loire's outspoken godfather of biodynamics. The Domeneghettis' rigorously chosen portfolio now ranges from a $10 Barbera from Piedmont's Fontanafredda to a top Soldera Brunello that costs upward of $400, primarily wines that keep to a philosophy of biodynamic and natural winemaking.

