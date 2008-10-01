American Wine Awards 2008: Outstanding Sparkling Wine

F&W honors a bottle from Schramsberg, California’s quintessential sparkling winemaker.

Richard Nalley
October 01, 2008

2004 Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs ($35)

This Napa Valley pioneer’s all-Chardonnay sparkler, which President Richard Nixon served on his epic visit to China, sticks to a classically European style: firm, racy and a touch austere, with notes of citrus and tropical melon.

Winners

