Amazing 600-Calorie Meals (with Wine!)

While living in Paris, I performed an unintentional experiment with the French paradox: I ate cheese, pâté and bread almost daily but still lost 10 pounds. Walking miles along the Seine helped, but I'd also started eating the French way: smaller portions of better-tasting food, often with wine. Drinking wine isn't necessarily the key to losing weight, but as countless studies have shown, a glass-a-day habit can increase your life span. Now I live in New York City but still eat the French way, with low calorie, wine-friendly dishes like the ones hererunny eggs baked over mushrooms and spinach, for instance, and a root-vegetable salad with sliced beef. Add a five-ounce glass of wine (at 110 to 130 calories) and the total calorie count is still under 600. And sometimes, there's enough wiggle room for cheese. © Johnny Valiant



Roasted Fish with an Unoaked, Lemony White

"Roasted fish recipes as simple as this one can showcase crisp whites with some complexity. I go for a Sancerre."



Eggs with a Light, Fruity Red

"When I studied in France, Beaujolais was often the cheapest red wine, so I drank it a lot with eggs for lunch."



Shrimp with a Minerally Rosé

"I like pink wine with pink shellfish. Minerally Provençal rosés are especially good with my tarragon-scented shrimp."

