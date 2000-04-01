Almost-Instant Tapas

Piquillo Toasts

Top toasted baguette slices with diced piquillo peppers. Sauté sliced garlic in olive oil, add lemon juice and drizzle over the peppers. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Chorizo Bites

Top inch-thick slices of chorizo sausage with thin slices of Manchego cheese and spear with toothpicks.

Serrano Spirals

Roll 1 piquillo pepper in 1/2 slice of Serrano ham. Serve on baguette toasts brushed with olive oil infused with garlic, sage or thyme.

Guindilla-Anchovy Toasts

Top baguette toasts with 1/2 guindilla pepper, 1 pitted manzanilla olive, 1/4 piquillo pepper and 1 anchovy. Secure with a toothpick and sprinkle lightly with Spanish pimentón.