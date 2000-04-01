Almost-Instant Tapas

Pintxos are the Basque version of Madrid’s tapas. Joseph Jiménez de Jiménez suggests a few dishes that are quick to assemble

Joseph Jiménez de Jiménez
April 01, 2000

Piquillo Toasts

Top toasted baguette slices with diced piquillo peppers. Sauté sliced garlic in olive oil, add lemon juice and drizzle over the peppers. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Chorizo Bites

Top inch-thick slices of chorizo sausage with thin slices of Manchego cheese and spear with toothpicks.

Serrano Spirals

Roll 1 piquillo pepper in 1/2 slice of Serrano ham. Serve on baguette toasts brushed with olive oil infused with garlic, sage or thyme.

Guindilla-Anchovy Toasts

Top baguette toasts with 1/2 guindilla pepper, 1 pitted manzanilla olive, 1/4 piquillo pepper and 1 anchovy. Secure with a toothpick and sprinkle lightly with Spanish pimentón.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up