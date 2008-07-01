Almond-Plum Tart

Pastry chef Mitchelle Dy of Los Angeles’s JiRaffe restaurant sautés plums in Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur, to give the succulent fruit even more sweetness and a slightly boozy edge. She then lays the plums in a puff pastry crust filled with ground almonds. The tart is gorgeous, but—because Dy prepares the almonds in a food processor and uses store-bought puff pastry—it’s simple to make.