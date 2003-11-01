All About Meat | Quick Recipes from Bruce Aidells

Cookbook author Bruce Aidells of Aidells sausage shares his best speedy recipes for beef, veal, pork and lamb—all so smart and easy that they confirm his reputation as one of America's top meat mavens.
Sliced Beef with Lemony Arugula 25 min
Lamb Chops with Thai Peanut Sauce 25 min
Beef Sirloin with Piquillo Peppers 30 min
Grilled Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak 30 min
Grilled Lamb Sirloin with Greek Salad 25 min
Crispy Pork with Fried Apple Rings 35 min
Grilled Lamb Chops with Tahini Sauce 25 min
Pork with Riesling and Toasted Almonds 25 min
Veal Scallops with Whisky Pan Sauce 30 min
Pork Scallopine with Pepper Sauce 30 min
TIP To save time, a number of the following recipes call for meat that has been pounded thin. Have the butcher at your supermarket do this for you.
Aidells sausages are available at supermarkets (877-AIDELLS or www.aidells.com).