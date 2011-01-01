Aldea's George Mendes: Portuguese Recipes

Chef George Mendes of Aldea left French cuisine behind to focus on the flavors of his mother's Portuguese kitchen. Here's how.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2011

Before Chef George Mendes opened Aldea in New York City in 2009, he was a relative unknown, even though he'd worked in some of the world's most exalted haute-French kitchens with chefs like Alain Ducasse, Roger Vergé and David Bouley. Aldea has made Mendes's namebut not with haute French food. Instead, he prepares globally inflected interpretations of rustic Portuguese dishes, such as his signature "duck rice," a complex reinvention of a simple dish his mother used to cook.

Why hasn't Portuguese food had a champion like him in the US before? "Portugal never had a food revolution, like France and Spain," he explains. "But now, chefs there are pushing the cuisine." F&W does a little pushing of its own to create simple versions of Mendes's best Portuguese recipes.

Chef Way: Homemade Pickled Vegetables, Braised Pork Belly and Clams

Chef Braised Pork with Clams.

© Jerry Errico

At Aldea, George Mendes pickles his own vegetables a day in advance. He braises the pork and steams the clams separately before combining them on the plate.

Easy Way: One-Pot Braised Pork with Clams

Chef Braised Pork with Clams.

© David Malosh

For home cooks, jarred Italian pickles easily replace the labor-intensive DIY variety. One-pot cooking further streamlines the dish.

Chef Way: Apricot Puree and Homemade Duck Confit

Chef Rice with Duck and Apricots.

© Jerry Errico

In his signature dish, Mendes flavors rice, poached duck breast and homemade duck confit with a puree of dried apricots cooked with Madeira and sherry vinegar.

Easy Way: Rice with Duck and Dried Apricots

Rice with Duck and Apricots.

© David Malosh

Bits of diced dried apricots add sweetness to this simplified version of Mendes's duck-and-rice dish, which forgoes the duck breast and uses store-bought confit instead.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up