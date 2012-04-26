Akasha Richmond's Vegan Grocery List

Akasha Richmond was once a private chef, preparing healthy meals for celebrities like Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand. At her Los Angeles restaurant, Akasha, she now creates excellent dishes for both vegans and omnivores.
Plus:
Akasha Richmond’s
Vegan Pantry
Vegenaise
“This may be a little personal, but mayonnaise grosses me out. I use this dairy-free, eggless version, and no one in my restaurant ever knows.”
Earth Balance Coconut Spread
“At Thanksgiving, I swap this spread for butter in mashed potatoes. It’s lactose-, soy- and gluten-free.”
Nutritional Yeast
“This is so hippie. I like it sprinkled on popcorn and salads. It’s high in protein and a great flavor enhancer.”
Beans and Legumes
“I adore all kinds of beans, especially Rancho Gordo’s, and I love red lentils because they cook so fast.”
Whole Grains
“I use a lot of quinoa, green bamboo rice and millet because you can make them ahead. I mash them into burgers and mix them with vegetables. I have millet with almond milk for breakfast.”
Cashews
“I soak and puree them to make a luscious crema to top things like enchiladas.”
Hemp Seeds
“I have a friend who carries them everywhere. They’re a complete protein with plenty of omega-3 and -6 fatty acids. Add them to salads, grains, even cookie dough.”
Mario Batali’s Vegan Dishes