Akasha Richmond's Vegan Grocery List

Plus:

Akasha Richmond’s

Vegan Pantry

Vegenaise

“This may be a little personal, but mayonnaise grosses me out. I use this dairy-free, eggless version, and no one in my restaurant ever knows.”

Earth Balance Coconut Spread

“At Thanksgiving, I swap this spread for butter in mashed potatoes. It’s lactose-, soy- and gluten-free.”

Nutritional Yeast

“This is so hippie. I like it sprinkled on popcorn and salads. It’s high in protein and a great flavor enhancer.”

Beans and Legumes

“I adore all kinds of beans, especially Rancho Gordo’s, and I love red lentils because they cook so fast.”

Whole Grains

“I use a lot of quinoa, green bamboo rice and millet because you can make them ahead. I mash them into burgers and mix them with vegetables. I have millet with almond milk for breakfast.”

Cashews

“I soak and puree them to make a luscious crema to top things like enchiladas.”

Hemp Seeds

“I have a friend who carries them everywhere. They’re a complete protein with plenty of omega-3 and -6 fatty acids. Add them to salads, grains, even cookie dough.”

