Aida Mollenkamp's 21st Century Holiday Dishes

TV host Aida Mollenkamp creates food with universal appeal—for vegans, omnivores and gluten-free eaters. Here, her tips on how to cook for any crowd.

Christine Quinlan
August 23, 2013

In this Article

Aida Mollenkamp in the KitchenAida Mollenkamp in the kitchen.Photo © Jessica Sample.

Food Network star Aida Mollenkamp once masterminded a Thanksgiving dinner for eight using just a hot plate and a De’Longhi toaster oven. “It was a disaster waiting to happen, but it turned out great,” says Mollenkamp, who pulled off a menu of dates stuffed with foie gras, roast turkey breast, celery root soup and a pumpkin panna cotta. Compared to that, her current holiday challenge seems like a breeze: Create a Thanksgiving dinner for a group of friends with various dietary restrictions, from vegetarian to gluten-free.

Mollenkamp has made a name for herself as a problem-solving cook, first on her hit show Ask Aida, where viewers send in their cooking dilemmas; and now with her new cookbook, Keys to the Kitchen (out now), a sort of Joy of Cooking for the Facebook set. “I tried to teach the sort of things our parents’ generation would have known, like making stock or rice, cooking from the hip and how to hold a knife,” she says. Her food outlook, however, is very modern, inspired by her global travels (a root vegetable and cauliflower tagine), and she suggests surprising ways to use seasonal produce, like adding pomegranate seeds for a sweet-tart take on gremolata. Read on for more of Mollenkamp’s smart pantry, cooking and style tips.
Aida Mollenkamp's Los Angeles Picks Photo © Jessica Sample.

Aida Mollenkamp’s Los Angeles Picks

Slideshow: Aida’s L.A. Food Stops

Slideshow: Aida’s Style Picks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up