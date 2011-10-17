News & Notes: Food

Status Ingredient: Abalone

The sea’s most desirable snail has been protected from commercial fishing in California for a decade. Now, farmer Brad Buckley is raising abalones for an extra year to mimic the larger wild variety. Chefs like Rick Moonen love them, and they’re available for home cooks, too (abalonefarm.com).

America’s Ultimate Caffeine Fix

The cult line of single-origin coffees from Bolognese roaster Manuel Terzi is now available at megachocolatier Michel Cluizel’s NYC shop and new "Dessert Studio" manned by pastry chef (and Terzi devotee) Will Goldfarb (caffeterzi.com).

Chocolate Tiers

High

Marshmallow: Pierre Marcolini covers his airy marshmallows with high-quality dark chocolate. $17 for six pieces; marcolini chocolatier.com.

Peanut Butter" Vosges finishes its organic peanut butter–filled chocolates with sea salt. $27 for nine; vosgeschocolate.com.

Single-Origin" Hotel Chocolat’s "Purist" line includes a bar made with beans from its farm in St. Lucia. $7.50 per bar; hotelchocolat.com.

Low

Marshmallow" Sanborn’s Candies’ chewy marshmallows are coated with milk chocolate. $10 for an 8 oz box; sanbornscandies.com.

Peanut Butter" Cream-Nut clusters are filled with a blend of smooth peanut butter and white chocolate. $11 for five; koeze.com.

Single-Origin" The Cacao Reserve line from Hershey includes four single-origin milk and dark-chocolate bars. $2.50 per bar; hersheys.com.

Don’t Miss Event

South Beach Wine & Food Festival At this star-studded culinary event, F&W contributor Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be honored with a dinner prepared by chefs, including Guy Savoy and Michel Richard (February 21–24; sobewineandfoodfest.com).