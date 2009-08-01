A Winery-Lite Napa Trip: Where to Eat and Sleep

A Napa vacation isn’t just for wine fanatics, writer Benjamin Wallace discovers, as he and his moderation-minded wife experience everything else the valley has to offer.
Where to Stay
Bardessono
Eco-friendly Yountville hotel with a top-notch restaurant and artisanal bar.
Where to Eat
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
Newly expanded thin-crust-pizza specialist.
Bottega
Regional Italian from chef Michael Chiarello.
Oxbow Public Market
Great cupcakes at Kara’s; top charcuterie at Fatted Calf.
What to Do
Alla Prima Studio
Plein air painting school with classes at vineyards.
Cameo Cinema
Nearly 100-year-old Art Nouveau movie theater and concert venue.
Getaway Adventures
Guided biking, kayaking and hiking trips.
Quintessa
Rutherford winery that makes a delicious, biodynamic, Bordeaux-style blend and has iconic vineyard views.
More Napa Travel Tips:
