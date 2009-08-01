A Winery-Lite Napa Trip: Where to Eat and Sleep

A Napa vacation isn’t just for wine fanatics, writer Benjamin Wallace discovers, as he and his moderation-minded wife experience everything else the valley has to offer.

Food & Wine
August 01, 2009

Where to Stay

Bardessono

Eco-friendly Yountville hotel with a top-notch restaurant and artisanal bar.

Where to Eat

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

Newly expanded thin-crust-pizza specialist.

Bottega

Regional Italian from chef Michael Chiarello.

Oxbow Public Market

Great cupcakes at Kara’s; top charcuterie at Fatted Calf.

What to Do

Alla Prima Studio

Plein air painting school with classes at vineyards.

Cameo Cinema

Nearly 100-year-old Art Nouveau movie theater and concert venue.

Getaway Adventures

Guided biking, kayaking and hiking trips.

Quintessa

Rutherford winery that makes a delicious, biodynamic, Bordeaux-style blend and has iconic vineyard views.

More Napa Travel Tips:

Napa VacationNapa: America’s Best Vacation Spot?Top Napa Wine StopsTop Napa Wine Stops Hidden, Affordable Napa ValleyHidden, Affordable Napa Valley

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up