A Wine Strategist's Guide to Pairing

Simple Recipes + Satisfying Wines for Weeknights

Mondays through Thursdays, Shelley Lindgren pours what she calls “weeknight wines”: tasty, inexpensive bottles that she often buys by the case. They go well with SPQR chef Matthew Accarrino’s easiest dishes, like a braised chicken with apples. Lindgren knows Italian winemakers who take her everyday strategy even further: “Some will say, ‘This is our lunch wine; this is our dinner wine.’”

Inspired Dishes + Intriguing Wines for Weekends

On weekends, Accarrino experiments; he makes dishes that take some time but allow him to master a technique. For instance, he’s perfected the flaky crust that tops his excellent curried lamb potpie. Likewise, Lindgren makes a point to try unfamiliar, intriguing bottles and will spend hours browsing in wine stores for labels she doesn’t know.

Ambitious Food + Jaw-Dropping Wines for Once a Month

“Even people in Barolo don’t drink Barolo every day,” says Lindgren. She reserves spectacular wines for a monthly splurge. As a food pairing, Accarrino makes exceptional beef cannelloni.



Everyday Wine Cheat Sheet

Here, a fast guide to wines that SPQR’s Shelley Lindgren drinks on weekdays ($10 to $20 a bottle), weekends ($20 to $40 a bottle) and once a month ($40 to $100 a bottle).

Sparkling

Daily: Prosecco

The ubiquitous aperitif in Italy’s Veneto region.

Weekly: Cremant d’Alsace

Creamy in texture and tart in flavor.

Monthly: Champagne

Complex and delicate.

White

Daily: Albariño

Minerally and citrusy, from Spain’s northwestern corner.

Weekly: Verdicchio

An impressive noble Italian white from Italy’s Le Marche region.

Monthly: High-end Gewürztraminer

Lindgren “geeks out” to the most refined European bottlings, with their incredible range of flavors.

Red

Daily: Southern Rhône Reds

Lindgren especially loves Grenache-based Gigondas for its versatility and robust flavors.

Weekly: Tempranillo

“This Spanish red has it all: fruit, grace and power,” says Lindgren.

Monthly: Barolo

A potent wine from Piedmont, made from Nebbiolo, one of Italy’s most illustrious grapes.

