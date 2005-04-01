A Twentysomething Talent | David Lieberman

David Lieberman's new cookbook and cooking show

Lucy Schaeffer
April 01, 2005

While his Yale classmates boiled ramen noodles in hot pots, David Lieberman squeezed in catering jobs and cooked on his own public-access show. With the release this month of his first cookbook, Young and Hungry, and his Food Network show, Lieberman, now 25, is inspiring other twentysomethings to put down their take-out menus. Lieberman's easy and inexpensive recipes range from elegant (smoked salmon with dill, parsley and cucumber "kryptonite" dressing) to nostalgic (Dad's Roast Chicken My Way). But no ramen noodles.

