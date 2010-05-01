A Tutorial on Tofu





Fresh Tofu Lexicon: 2 Basic Styles

Silken tofu is luxuriously smooth, with a fragile, custard-like texture. It's available in a range of styles: extra-firm, firm, soft and light. Use for soups, sauces and blending into dressings and dips.

Regular tofu has a coarser texture and holds its shape. It comes in the same variety of styles as the silken kind. Use for stir-frying, grilling and stews.



Tofu Recipes

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, finely chopped silken tofu is stirred with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spread on whole wheat toast.

In this creative remix of a classic Caesar, pan-fry tofu cubes until they become crisp and crouton-like. Plus, blend soft tofu with olive oil, lemon juice and an anchovy to make a terrific Caesar-style dressing without the standard raw egg yolks.

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. It's excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

Softly scrambled tofu, seasoned with warming Indian spices and tossed with spinach and scallions, makes a delightful vegan stand-in for scrambled eggs. Have it at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

More Great Recipes:

