A Tutorial on Tofu

Flexitarians, take note: These delicious and protein-rich recipes from F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson reveal all the myriad ways to cook tofu, from scrambling to frying to grilling.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
May 01, 2010


Fresh Tofu Lexicon: 2 Basic Styles

Silken tofu is luxuriously smooth, with a fragile, custard-like texture. It's available in a range of styles: extra-firm, firm, soft and light. Use for soups, sauces and blending into dressings and dips.

Regular tofu has a coarser texture and holds its shape. It comes in the same variety of styles as the silken kind. Use for stir-frying, grilling and stews.

Tofu Recipes

Tofu-Salad Sandwiches

Tofu-Salad Sandwiches

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, finely chopped silken tofu is stirred with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spread on whole wheat toast.Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons

Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons

In this creative remix of a classic Caesar, pan-fry tofu cubes until they become crisp and crouton-like. Plus, blend soft tofu with olive oil, lemon juice and an anchovy to make a terrific Caesar-style dressing without the standard raw egg yolks.Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. It's excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

Indian Tofu Scramble with Spinach

Softly scrambled tofu, seasoned with warming Indian spices and tossed with spinach and scallions, makes a delightful vegan stand-in for scrambled eggs. Have it at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

More Great Recipes:

The New (Almost) VegetarianThe New (Almost) VegetarianMore Great Tofu DishesMore Great Tofu Dishes A Top Chefs Weight-Loss SecretsA Top Chef's Weight-Loss Secrets

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up