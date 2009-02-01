A Thrifty Guide to Great Chef Recipes

To save both time and money, F&W streamlines recipes from San Francisco’s elegant Spruce.

Food & Wine
February 01, 2009


Related Content:

Low-Cost, Luscious Recipes

Low-Cost, Luscious Recipes

More Affordable Recipes and Tips

More Affordable Recipes and Tips

Recipes:

Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas

Chef Way This recipe is based on barigoule, a Provençal dish of artichokes, mushrooms and oil. To serve with cod, Mark Sullivan prepares it with baby artichokes and chanterelles.

Cheap Way Make the dish with frozen artichokes and shiitake mushrooms, which are less pricey than chanterelles.

slideshow More Healthy Fish Recipes

Waldorf Chicken Salad

Chef Way The total number of ingredients: 28.

Cheap Way This recipe calls for about half the ingredients.

slideshow More Chicken Recipes

Country Potato-and-Cabbage Soup

Chef Way Guanciale (pork jowl) adds salty richness.

Cheap Way Use bacon, which costs less than guanciale.

slideshow More Warming Soups

Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad

Chef Way Sullivan marinates bavette (flank steak) in a blend of 12 Moroccan spices.

Cheap Way Replace the bavette with juicy hanger steak, which is less expensive.

slideshow Sizzling Steaks

Mushroom-and-Brie Omelet

Chef Way Black trumpet mushrooms, Banyuls vinegar (an aged French wine vinegar) and soft, fresh Robiola cheese come together in this luxe omelet.

Cheap Way Opt for button mushrooms, red wine vinegar and ripe Brie, which melts deliciously on the fluffy eggs.

slideshow More Egg Recipes

Moroccan Chicken with Minty Date Couscous

Chef Way Sullivan marinates the chicken in 13 different ingredients over the course of two days.

Cheap Way Make a simple, delicious rub for chicken with fewer ingredients, including mint and ginger.

slideshow Farro, Couscous and Quinoa Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up