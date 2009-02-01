A Thrifty Guide to Great Chef Recipes

To save both time and money, F&W streamlines recipes from San Francisco’s elegant Spruce.
Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas
Chef Way This recipe is based on barigoule, a Provençal dish of artichokes, mushrooms and oil. To serve with cod, Mark Sullivan prepares it with baby artichokes and chanterelles.
Cheap Way Make the dish with frozen artichokes and shiitake mushrooms, which are less pricey than chanterelles.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Chef Way The total number of ingredients: 28.
Cheap Way This recipe calls for about half the ingredients.
Country Potato-and-Cabbage Soup
Chef Way Guanciale (pork jowl) adds salty richness.
Cheap Way Use bacon, which costs less than guanciale.
Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad
Chef Way Sullivan marinates bavette (flank steak) in a blend of 12 Moroccan spices.
Cheap Way Replace the bavette with juicy hanger steak, which is less expensive.
Mushroom-and-Brie Omelet
Chef Way Black trumpet mushrooms, Banyuls vinegar (an aged French wine vinegar) and soft, fresh Robiola cheese come together in this luxe omelet.
Cheap Way Opt for button mushrooms, red wine vinegar and ripe Brie, which melts deliciously on the fluffy eggs.
Moroccan Chicken with Minty Date Couscous
Chef Way Sullivan marinates the chicken in 13 different ingredients over the course of two days.
Cheap Way Make a simple, delicious rub for chicken with fewer ingredients, including mint and ginger.