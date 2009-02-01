A Thrifty Guide to Great Chef Recipes





Related Content:

Recipes:

Chef Way This recipe is based on barigoule, a Provençal dish of artichokes, mushrooms and oil. To serve with cod, Mark Sullivan prepares it with baby artichokes and chanterelles.

Cheap Way Make the dish with frozen artichokes and shiitake mushrooms, which are less pricey than chanterelles.

More Healthy Fish Recipes

Chef Way The total number of ingredients: 28.

Cheap Way This recipe calls for about half the ingredients.

More Chicken Recipes

Chef Way Guanciale (pork jowl) adds salty richness.

Cheap Way Use bacon, which costs less than guanciale.

More Warming Soups

Chef Way Sullivan marinates bavette (flank steak) in a blend of 12 Moroccan spices.

Cheap Way Replace the bavette with juicy hanger steak, which is less expensive.

Sizzling Steaks

Chef Way Black trumpet mushrooms, Banyuls vinegar (an aged French wine vinegar) and soft, fresh Robiola cheese come together in this luxe omelet.

Cheap Way Opt for button mushrooms, red wine vinegar and ripe Brie, which melts deliciously on the fluffy eggs.

More Egg Recipes

Chef Way Sullivan marinates the chicken in 13 different ingredients over the course of two days.

Cheap Way Make a simple, delicious rub for chicken with fewer ingredients, including mint and ginger.

Farro, Couscous and Quinoa Recipes