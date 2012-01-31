A Taste for Bitter

Bitter flavors, which give food and cocktails balance and sophistication, are gaining an edge over sweet. Here, the best of the new.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Bitter Flavors for the Bar
Bitter Lemon Soda
Mix Fever-Tree's tart soda with gin.
fever-tree.com.
Maple Bitters
A spritz or a drop of Urban Moonshine's bitters is great in Scotch cocktails.
urbanmoonshine.com.
Chocolate Bitters
Fee Brothers' new Aztec bitters are lovely with rum drinks.
feebrothers.com.
Grapefruit Bitters
Try club soda with a dash of grapefruit bitters from Bittermens or The Bitter Truth.
bittermens.com; the-bitter-truth.com.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Bitter & Sweet
Ultrabitter chocolate containing over 90 percent cacao, once used only for baking, has become a new trend in chocolate candies. One of the latest successes: 91 percentcacao Nocturne bars from Guittard. $4 for 2 oz; guittard.com.
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Bitter Salad
Winter Greens Salad
Bitter produce like endives, radicchio and kumquats are in peak season in winter (recipe, at right).
Photo © Antonis Achilleos
Bitter Brew
A new trend in American craft brewing: hoppy, extra-bitter beers. Ithaca Beer Company makes its citrusy AlpHalpHa with plenty of New Yorkgrown Cascade hops.
Plus: F&W’s Ultimate Beer Guide
Bitter & Briny
Shinkai's delicate Deep Sea Salt from Japan adds a subtly bitter depth to steamed fish or chicken. $12 for 1.2 oz; atthemeadow.com.