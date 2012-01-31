A Taste for Bitter

Photo © Antonis Achilleos

Bitter Flavors for the Bar

Bitter Lemon Soda

Mix Fever-Tree's tart soda with gin.

fever-tree.com.

Maple Bitters

A spritz or a drop of Urban Moonshine's bitters is great in Scotch cocktails.

urbanmoonshine.com.

Chocolate Bitters

Fee Brothers' new Aztec bitters are lovely with rum drinks.

feebrothers.com.

Grapefruit Bitters

Try club soda with a dash of grapefruit bitters from Bittermens or The Bitter Truth.

bittermens.com; the-bitter-truth.com.

Bitter & Sweet

Ultrabitter chocolate containing over 90 percent cacao, once used only for baking, has become a new trend in chocolate candies. One of the latest successes: 91 percentcacao Nocturne bars from Guittard. $4 for 2 oz; guittard.com.

Bitter Salad

Bitter produce like endives, radicchio and kumquats are in peak season in winter (recipe, at right).

Bitter Brew

A new trend in American craft brewing: hoppy, extra-bitter beers. Ithaca Beer Company makes its citrusy AlpHalpHa with plenty of New Yorkgrown Cascade hops.

Bitter & Briny

Shinkai's delicate Deep Sea Salt from Japan adds a subtly bitter depth to steamed fish or chicken. $12 for 1.2 oz; atthemeadow.com.

