A Stellar Zodiac Party

Wine and astrology meet at a bold dinner party celebrating the energetic Aries spirit of spring.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2010

Astrology guide

Food & Wine to Match
Your Astrological Sign

Practical, loyal and stubborn, I am a stereotypical Taurus. Those traits affect my daily life more than I know, says astrologer Shelley von Strunckel, who informed me that a person's sign can influence her tastes in wine and food.

Pop Quiz

    What does the term biodynamism mean?

    • A. A method of fermenting wine
    • B. A philosophy of eco-agriculture
    • C. The name of a vineyard in Napa

      Plus: An Astrologer's Cosmic Guide to Food & Wine

        Answer: B

        I met von Strunckel recently at a dinner party arranged by a company called WineChap to celebrate the link between wine and astrology. The concept isn't as wacky as it sounds: Both biodynamic winemaking and astrology look to celestial cycles. This particular party had a seasonally appropriate focus on Aries (March 21April 19). "It's a time of year signifying new beginnings and a zest for life," von Strunckel said.

        Chef Jimmy Bradley from Manhattan's Red Cat and the forthcoming J&S Food Hall served recipes in the Aries spiritenergetic, boldand WineChap's Tom Harrow provided the pairings. The menu taught me a lesson: If a food-and-wine match is written in the stars, even a Taurus can love an Aries meal.

        Astrology Style for the Table

        Sign Plates

        © John Kernick

        Sign Plates
        These vintage Zodiac plates are Wedgwood's clever twist on Jasperware. From $22; replacements.com.Ram's Head

        © John Kernick

        Ram's Head
        From Jonathan Adler, the king of kitsch, this playful centerpiece makes a strong Aries statement. $225; jonathanadler.com.tiles

        © John Kernick

        Sun Tile
        Toronto artists Xenia Taler and Steven Koblinsky hand-make these tiles, perfect as trivets. $40; xeniataler.com.

        More Great Recipes & Party Ideas:

        More Recipes by Jimmy BradleyMore Recipes by Jimmy BradleyInvent Your Own Cocktail PartyInvent Your Own Cocktail Party Party dipsParty Dips

        You May Like

        Read More

        DELICIOUS DEAL

        12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
        Subscribe & Save

        Sign Up for Our Newsletter

        Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
        Sign up