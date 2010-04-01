A Stellar Zodiac Party

Wine and astrology meet at a bold dinner party celebrating the energetic Aries spirit of spring.
Practical, loyal and stubborn, I am a stereotypical Taurus. Those traits affect my daily life more than I know, says astrologer Shelley von Strunckel, who informed me that a person's sign can influence her tastes in wine and food.
What does the term biodynamism mean?
- A. A method of fermenting wine
- B. A philosophy of eco-agriculture
- C. The name of a vineyard in Napa
Plus: An Astrologer's Cosmic Guide to Food & Wine
Answer: B
I met von Strunckel recently at a dinner party arranged by a company called WineChap to celebrate the link between wine and astrology. The concept isn't as wacky as it sounds: Both biodynamic winemaking and astrology look to celestial cycles. This particular party had a seasonally appropriate focus on Aries (March 21April 19). "It's a time of year signifying new beginnings and a zest for life," von Strunckel said.
Chef Jimmy Bradley from Manhattan's Red Cat and the forthcoming J&S Food Hall served recipes in the Aries spiritenergetic, boldand WineChap's Tom Harrow provided the pairings. The menu taught me a lesson: If a food-and-wine match is written in the stars, even a Taurus can love an Aries meal.
Astrology Style for the Table
Sign Plates
These vintage Zodiac plates are Wedgwood's clever twist on Jasperware. From $22; replacements.com.
Ram's Head
From Jonathan Adler, the king of kitsch, this playful centerpiece makes a strong Aries statement. $225; jonathanadler.com.
Sun Tile
Toronto artists Xenia Taler and Steven Koblinsky hand-make these tiles, perfect as trivets. $40; xeniataler.com.
