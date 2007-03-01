A Star L.A. Kitchen

Movie producer Gale Anne Hurd makes futuristic films like the Terminator trilogy and Aliens, but when it came to renovating her 1923 Sylvanus Marston-designed house in Pasadena, she stayed true to its Spanish Revival roots. "In the 1920s, they wouldn’t have had recessed lighting," Hurd says, explaining her decision to use handmade pendants and sconces from Steven Handelman Studios (from $195 per pendant, from $95 per sconce; 805-962-5119 or stevenhandelmanstudios.com). Not everything in the kitchen is historically correct: Hurd installed pro-style appliances such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer (from $4,100 each; 800-222-7820 or subzero.com). Now Hurd has moved on to another project: her new Vertical Wine Bistro in Pasadena (70 N. Raymond Ave.; 626-795-3999).

Stools

Hurd shortened the legs on the "Tibetan" bar stools from Pottery Barn so they can be pushed under the counter. DETAILS $99; 888-779-5176 or potterybarn.com.

Countertops

The green marble Hurd wanted was hard to find, so she went with Mariana soapstone; it’s "a better choice since there was so much green in the tiles and cabinets," she says. DETAILS $77 a sq ft from Vermont Soapstone; 800-284-5404.

Stove

Hurd installed a Thermador warming drawer next to her 48-inch Thermador stove. The hood is hidden inside a wood cove that echoes the arches found throughout the house. DETAILS From $9,500 for stove, from $770 for warming drawer; 800-656-9226 or thermador.com.

Knobs and Pulls

When she moved in, Hurd found hardware original to the house, which she used on her pantry doors. She bought similar-looking Craftsman-style pulls for her cabinets and drawers. DETAILS From $15 from Crown City Hardware; 626-794-0234 or crowncityhardware.com.

Sinks

Hurd placed two Kohler "Alcott" farmhouse sinks with Barber Wilsons faucets next to each other—one for washing produce, the other for cleaning cutting boards and other tools that have touched raw meat. DETAILS From $975 per sink; 800-4-KOHLER or kohler.com. From $1,325 per faucet; 800-727-6317 or barwil.co.uk.

Decorative Details

For other ideas, such as the stenciled beamed ceilings, Hurd looked at restored houses, including the Adamson House in Malibu. She also referred to Rexford Newcomb’s book Spanish-Colonial Architecture in the United States.

Spanish Revival Style

Elaborate tile work is one hallmark of Spanish Revival houses, which were popular in the American West between the World Wars. Hurd reused the house’s original tiles around the windows; for the backsplash, interior designer Madeline Stuart (323-935-3305) created custom tiles inspired by Los Angeles’s City Hall (from $14 per tile from Mission Tile West; 626-799-4595 or missiontilewest.com).