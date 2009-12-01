A Sparkling Wine and Cheese Tasting Party

Sparkling wine goes well with many cheeses, because the bubbles cut through the creaminess. Here, some wine and cheese selections that the Cheesewhizzes sampled at a recent party.
Wine
Five excellent sparkling wines from Europe and the U.S.
Prosecco (Italy)
Bottle to Try: Refreshing, citrusy NV Caposaldo ($15)
Champagne (France)
Bottle to Try: Toasty, lemony NV Pierre Gimmonet 1er Cru Cuis ($52)
Cremant D'Alsace (France)
Bottle to Try: Elegant, fresh, strawberry-scented NV Allimant Laugner rosé ($19)
Sparkling Wine (California)
Bottle to Try: Apple-and-fennel-flavored NV Scharffenberger Brut ($19)
Cava (Spain)
Bottle to Try: Herbal, pine-scented NV Avinyó ($19)
Cheese
All cheeses are sold at Napa's Oxbow Cheese Merchant, oxbowcheese.com.
Toma Reale
Flavor Notes: A mild, rich sheep's-milk Robiola from Piedmont
Preféré des Montagnes
Flavor Notes: A tender, buttery cow's-milk cheese from Jura, France
L'echiquier Mimolette
Flavor Notes: Bright pumpkin in color, this French cow's-milk cheese is sweet and salty
Vella Dry Monterey Jack
Flavor Notes: A wonderfully sharp hard cheese from Sonoma
Canut Mahón Marques
Flavor Notes: A slightly tangy, Spanish cow's-milk cheese
More Wine and Cheese Tips:
