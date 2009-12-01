A Sparkling Wine and Cheese Tasting Party

Sparkling wine goes well with many cheeses, because the bubbles cut through the creaminess. Here, some wine and cheese selections that the Cheesewhizzes sampled at a recent party.

Wine Five excellent sparkling wines from Europe and the U.S. Prosecco (Italy) Bottle to Try: Refreshing, citrusy NV Caposaldo ($15) Champagne (France) Bottle to Try: Toasty, lemony NV Pierre Gimmonet 1er Cru Cuis ($52) Cremant D'Alsace (France) Bottle to Try: Elegant, fresh, strawberry-scented NV Allimant Laugner rosé ($19) Sparkling Wine (California) Bottle to Try: Apple-and-fennel-flavored NV Scharffenberger Brut ($19) Cava (Spain) Bottle to Try: Herbal, pine-scented NV Avinyó ($19) © James Baigrie Cheese All cheeses are sold at Napa's Oxbow Cheese Merchant, oxbowcheese.com. Toma Reale Flavor Notes: A mild, rich sheep's-milk Robiola from Piedmont Preféré des Montagnes Flavor Notes: A tender, buttery cow's-milk cheese from Jura, France L'echiquier Mimolette Flavor Notes: Bright pumpkin in color, this French cow's-milk cheese is sweet and salty Vella Dry Monterey Jack Flavor Notes: A wonderfully sharp hard cheese from Sonoma Canut Mahón Marques Flavor Notes: A slightly tangy, Spanish cow's-milk cheese More Wine and Cheese Tips: How to Throw a Great Wine & Cheese Party Wine & Cheese Party Tips Value Champagne Mark Oldman on Champagne Alternatives: