A South African Winery & Farm Tour

The winery sells crisp Sauvignon Blancs and other bottlings, all great for picnics at their amphitheater, where there’s live music on summer Saturday nights.

A one-hour tour focuses on the making of the world-renowned brandy, followed by tastings.

The stand carries pies and cakes, and you can rent fly-fishing gear; any trout you catch at one of the stall’s dams can be cooked at the restaurant.

Only 85 of the Beaumont family’s nearly 1,000 acres have been turned into vineyards; the rest of the estate has been left wild to protect indigenous plants and animals. Call in advance to set up a tour or stay in one of the guest cottages.

The bed-and-breakfast here is a locavore’s dream: Owner Elreda Pillmann makes butter with milk from her own cows and feeds the whey to her pigs.

Amazing Recipes & Travel Stories:

Best Tomato Recipes from Andreas Viestad South African Food Safari South Africa Dream Trips