A Singular Sensation | Summer Vegetable Recipes by Jean-Georges Vongerichten

The only thing late-summer vegetables really need, to make them even more remarkable, says a French chef, is one ingenious twist.
As every cook knows, vegetables in late August and September hardly need anything done to them, because they're so good. Even superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten knows not to fiddle too much. He transforms his vegetable side dishes with a single bit of genius, as with a sprinkling of candied-orange-zest dust atop a tomato gratin or a shower of cracked black pepper over Chinese long beans.