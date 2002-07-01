A Selective Guide to America's Super Chefs

Besides talent, creativity and ambition, these stars share one more distinction: they're all former F&W best new chefs (and we spotted them way back when!). Here are their current home bases. Consider this the only restaurant guide you'll ever need.
ARIZONA
PARADISE VALLEY
Elements
Charles Wiley | 1994
Wiley complements stunning Paradise Valley views with lively and unpretentious dishes like artichoke and roasted garlic casserole and sake-cured salmon (5700 E. McDonald Rd.; 480-607-2300).
PHOENIX
Christopher's Fermier Brasserie
Christopher Gross | 1989
A veteran of Paris, London and L.A. kitchens, Gross offers wood-oven roasting and 100 wines by the glass (2584 E. Camelback Rd.; 602- 522-2344).
SCOTTSDALE
Mosaic
Deborah Knight | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (10600 E. Jomax Rd.; 480-563-9600).
Restaurant Hapa
James McDevitt | 1999
"Pan-Asian contemporary" describes McDevitt's spare, appealing food, such as crisped sweetbreads with tamarind glaze (6204 N. Scottsdale Rd.; 480-998-8220).
Roaring Fork
Robert McGrath | 1988
Beef tenderloin "shellacked" with coffee-molasses is one of the playful dishes at McGrath's ranchlike home base (4800 N. Scottsdale Rd.; 480-947-0795).
CALIFORNIA
BERKELEY
Café Rouge
Marsha McBride | 1997
McBride favors hormone-free meats dry-aged or cured on site, plus Mediterranean grazing plates (1782 Fourth St.; 510-525-1440).
Chez Panisse
Kelsie Kerr | 1997
Kerr displays her talents as co-chef (with Christopher Lee) at Alice Waters' ur-California-cuisine mecca (1517 Shattuck Ave.; 510-548-5525).
BEVERLY HILLS
Matsuhisa
Nobu Matsuhisa | 1989
This is the amazingly modest first restaurant from the Japanese-fusion maestro the world knows as Nobu (129 N. La Cienega Blvd.; 310-659-9639).
Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel
Katsuo Sugiura | 1989
"Suki" Sugiura's revival of the glittering Rat Packera hangout puts an Asian edge on American standards (9641 Sunset Blvd.; 310-276-2251).
Spago Beverly Hills
Lee Hefter | 1998
Foie gras, sashimi, goulash--Hefter masters all at Wolfgang Puck's star-studded joint (176 N. Cañon Dr.; 310-385-0880).
LA JOLLA
George's at the Cove
Trey Foshee | 1998
Foshee serves superior seafood at this oceanside spot (1250 Prospect St.; 858-454-4244).
LOS ANGELES
Campanile
Mark Peel & Nancy Silverton | 1990
Peel's food continues to exemplify California's clean cuisine, here crowned by pastry chef Silverton's big, bold finishes (624 S. La Brea Ave.; 323-938-1447).
Jar
Suzanne Tracht | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (8225 Beverly Blvd.; 323-655-6566).
Lucques
Suzanne Goin | 1999
In an adorable brick carriage house on a busy L.A. strip, Goin serves creative Cal-bistro dishes (8474 Melrose Ave.; 323-655-6277).
NEWPORT BEACH
Aubergine
Tim Goodell | 2000
A former florist's cottage houses Goodell's ever-evolving French-with-a-twist (508 29th St.; 949-723-4150).
PASADENA
Celestino
Celestino Drago | 1993
Drago serves dressed-up Italian peasant food: bresaola with grapefruit, squid-ink risotto, pumpkin tortelloni (141 S. Lake Ave.; 626-795-4006).
SAN FRANCISCO
Boulevard
Nancy Oakes | 1993
Big braises, grilled meats and wood-oven roasts are Oakes' megapopular signature dishes at this Belle Epoque institution (1 Mission St.; 415-543-6084).
Delfina
Craig Stoll | 2001
In a Mission District space full of dark wood, Stoll tweaks farmers' market produce into fuss-free Italian dishes (3621 18th St.; 415-552-4055).
Fifth Floor
Laurent Gras | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (12 Fourth St.; 415-348-1555).
Fleur de Lys
Hubert Keller | 1988
Keller learned from such masters as Bocuse, Lenôtre and Vergé, and his pedigree is evident in his brilliant command of classical French cuisine (777 Sutter St.; 415-673-7779).
42 Degrees
Jim Moffat | 1996
The latitude--and attitude--of Provence is the inspiration behind Moffat's supper and jazz club (235 16th St.; 415-777-5558).
Fringale
Gerald Hirigoyen | 1994
Hirigoyen's pleasing Basque bistro offers pork tenderloin confit on the edge of the Tenderloin (570 Fourth St.; 415-543-0573).
Gary Danko
Gary Danko | 1989
Danko serves his signature French-American marvels in an unlikely location: Fisherman's Wharf (800 N. Point St.; 415-749-2060).
Home
Lance Dean Velasquez | 1996
Meat loaf Tuesday, cioppino Saturday, roast chicken every day: Velasquez dishes out homey cuisine in a glam room (2100 Market St.; 415-503-0333).
Jardinière
Traci Des Jardins | 1995
A brick, steel and black marble dining room makes a dramatic setting for Des Jardins' fresh Cal-French food (300 Grove St.; 415-861-5555).
Masa's
Ron Siegel | 1999
Siegel's sublime French-Japanese livens up a venerable, and newly modernized, parlor room (648 Bush St.; 415-989-7154).
Mecca
Mike Fennelly | 1993 A huge "industrial luxe" dining room serves as the stage for Fennelly's Asian-spiked American cuisine (2029 Market St.; 415-621-7000).
Merenda
Keith Luce | 1997
Luce takes most of his culinary cues from France at this intimate, red-walled restaurant (1809 Union St.; 415-346-7373).
Restaurant Elisabeth Daniel
Daniel Patterson | 1997
Patterson presents genteel French food with eclectic touches in an equally elegant room (550 Washington St.; 415-397-6129).
Rose Pistola
Reed Hearon | 1994
Northern Italian seafood con brio keeps Hearon's North Beach place going strong--and large, and loud (532 Columbus Ave.; 415-399-0499).
JiRaffe
Raphael Lunetta | 1997
In this bi-level, glass-fronted restaurant, Lunetta sends out fresh, inventive French dishes (502 Santa Monica Blvd.; 310-917-6671).
Melisse Restaurant
Josiah Citrin | 1997
A stark space decorated with light brocades is Citrin's backdrop for sparkling mod-French food (1104 Wilshire Blvd.; 310-395-0881).
ST. HELENA
Terra
Lissa Doumani & Hiro Sone | 1991
The husband-and-wife chef team have run their stone-walled Napa classic, serving globally inflected French and Italian food, for 14 years (1345 Railroad Ave.; 707-963-8931).
WOODSIDE
Village Pub
Mark Sullivan | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (2967 Woodside Rd.; 650-851-9888).
YOUNTVILLE
The French Laundry
Thomas Keller | 1988
A supreme innovator, Napa superstar Keller still astonishes after eight years (6640 Washington St.; 707-944-2380).
COLORADO
ASPEN
Renaissance
Charles Dale | 1995
In this cozy space, Dale whips up creative dishes like coffee-seared ahi tuna with yam polenta and mole sauce (304 E. Hopkins Ave.; 888-311-2433).
CONNECTICUT
RIVERSIDE
Aux Délices
Debra Ponzek | 1989
Country French takeout, a catering service and a tiny clutch of tables form Ponzek's Greenwich-area domain (1075 E. Putnam Ave.; 203-698-1066).
FLORIDA
CORAL GABLES
Pascal's on Ponce
Pascal Oudin | 1995
Oudin's small, sweet slice of Paris doles out contemporary French comfort food, like his beloved lobster bisque (2611 Ponce De Leon Blvd.; 305-444-2024).
DELRAY BEACH
32 East
Nick Morfogen | 1996
Morfogen writes the menu daily, offering Mediterranean-American hybrids like hanger steak on roast-garlic polenta (32 E. Atlantic Ave.; 561-276-7868).
FT. LAUDERDALE
Mark's Las Olas
Mark Militello | 1990
Militello prepares vivacious Floridian inventions in a vast open-kitchen space with a grand terrace (1032 E. Las Olas Blvd.; 954-463-1000).
MIAMI
Baleen
Robin Haas | 1994
Imaginative seafood is Haas' style; try the Asian bouillabaisse in hot-and-sour broth (4 Grove Isle Dr.; 305-857-5007).
Chef Allen's
Allen Susser | 1991
Famed Caribbean-Latin-Euro fusionist Susser is still forging new paths after 16 years (19088 N.E. 29th Ave.; 305-935-2900).
Rumi
Larkin Selman | 1993
Selman is part of the Med-Caribbean cuisine team at this South Beach hot spot (330 Lincoln Rd.; 305-672-4353).
Wish
E. Michael Reidt | 2001
Reidt showcases his Brazilian-French food in jazzy, color-mad, Todd Oldhamdesigned rooms (801 Collins Ave.; 305-674-9474).
PALM BEACH
The Restaurant at the Four Seasons
Hubert Des Marais | 1993
Attention-getting dishes like guava-braised short ribs mark Des Marais' signature style at this upscale property (2800 S. Ocean Blvd.; 561-533-3750).
GEORGIA
ATHENS
Five & Ten
Hugh Acheson | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (1653 S. Lumpkin St.; 706-546-7300).
ATLANTA
Bacchanalia
Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison | 1995
In a 1920s meatpacking plant with midtown skyline views, the chef duo turn out honest new-American food (1198 Howell Mill Rd.; 404-365-0410).
BUCKHEAD
Soto Japanese Restaurant
Sotohiro Kosugi | 1997
Locals line up for Kosugi's creative sushi and sashimi, which may contain, say, truffle vinegar (3330 Piedmont Rd.; 404-233-2005).
ILLINOIS
CHICAGO
Blackbird
Paul Kahan | 1999
Kahan does showy but soulful Euro-American food in a minimalist white bo--te (619 W. Randolph St.; 312-715-0708).
Everest
Jean Joho | 1989
A swanky room at mountaintop altitude makes a perfect match for Joho's haute, luxe French dishes (440 La Salle St.; 312-663-8920).
Frontera Grill and Topolobampo
Rick Bayless | 1988
Adjacent places, one fancy and one plain, serve Mexican-food ambassador Bayless' beautiful regional cuisine (445 N. Clark St.; 312-661-1434).
Kevin
Kevin Shikami | 1991
A relaxed, brick-walled space displays Shikami's refreshing Japanese-American hybrid cuisine, which goes easy on butter and cream (9 W. Hubbard St.; 312-595-0055).
NoMI
Sandro Gamba | 2001
Gamba cooks Asian-spiked French in a gorgeous, wood-rich room (800 N. Michigan Ave.; 312-239-4030).
Tru
Rick Tramonto & Gale Gand | 1994
A spacious white-on-white dining room sets off Tramonto's winsome presentations--such as caviar on a glass staircase--and Gand's divine sweets (676 N. St. Clair St.; 312-202-0001).
CHICAGO SUBURBS
Elaine
Ted Cizma | 2000
Three compact rooms in a house that dates back to the mid-nineteenth century are the setting for Cizma's robust new-American dishes (10 W. Jackson St., Naperville; 630-548-3100).
Gabriel's
Gabriel Viti | 1991
Viti's luxurious Italian-French food walks the line between traditional and inventive (310 Green Bay Rd., Highwood; 847-433-0031).
Le Français
Don Yamauchi | 1993
Yamauchi's creative cooking works a wide variety of international ingredients into French dishes, marking a splendid new era for a storied institution (269 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling; 847-541-7470).
Trio
Grant Achatz | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (1625 Hinman Ave., Evanston; 847-733-8746).
LOUISIANA
NEW ORLEANS
Bayona
Susan Spicer | 1989
For a dozen years, Spicer has interpreted cuisines from around the world in this color-blocked French Quarter cottage (430 Dauphine St.; 504-525-4455).
Brigtsen's
Frank Brigtsen | 1988
Brigtsen continues where his mentor, Paul Prudhomme, left off: Acadian classics, no pretensions (723 Dante St.; 504-861-7610).
Gamay Bistro & Bar
Greg Sonnier | 1994
Sonnier produces lusty Cajun-Creole dishes in this cool, calming room (320 Decatur St.; 504-299-8800).
Lilette
John Harris | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (3637 Magazine St.; 504-895-1636).
Peristyle
Anne Kearney | 1998
Kearney turns out bold, fresh, Louisiana-tinged French food in a homey, welcoming space (1041 Dumaine St.; 504-593-9535).
Restaurant August
John Besh | 1999
Trend-conscious Euro with Creole touches makes Besh the chef with buzz (301 Tchoupitoulas St.; 504-299-9777).
MASSACHUSETTS
BOSTON
Hamersley's Bistro
Gordon Hamersley | 1988
Wooden beams and banquettes provide a mellow environment for Hamersley's vibrant comfort-food creations (553 Tremont St.; 617-423-2700).
Mantra
Thomas John | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (52 Temple Pl.; 617-542-8111).
No. 9 Park
Barbara Lynch | 1996
Nostalgic, '40s-era decor frames Lynch's lovable country dishes from Italy and the south of France (9 Park St.; 617-742-9991).
Radius
Michael Schlow | 1996
Schlow presents his high-style French food in a spacious dining room painted in an earthy palette of olive green and burgundy (8 High St.; 617-426-1234).
CAMBRIDGE
Centro
Rene Michelena | 1998
Prepare to wait for a seat at this wee trattoria, where Michelena's genuine cucina rustica draws eager crowds--and reservations are only accepted for a limited number of tables (720 Massachusetts Ave.; 617-868-2405).
Metro
Amanda Lydon | 2000
In an enormous, retro-style brasserie complete with a zinc bar, Lydon serves classics like coq au vin and steak frites (1815 Massachusetts Ave.; 617-354-3727).
Rialto
Jody Adams | 1993
Adams' serious yet merry Spanish-Provençal-Tuscan cooking is complemented by sensual surroundings (Charles Hotel, 1 Bennett St.; 617-661-5050).
Salts
Steve Rosen | 1999
Honey-seared salmon or lobster pie may show up on Rosen's no-fuss menu in this sunshine-yellow room (798 Main St.; 617-876-8444).
CHARLESTOWN
Olives
Todd English | 1990
English's two signature chains, Figs and Olives, have grown so rapidly it's clear that his upscale pan-Euro food has a big following. This was his first branch (10 City Sq.; 617-242-1999).
WEST NEWTON
Lumière
Michael Leviton | 2000
Leviton's clear flavors and faultless French technique are enhanced by simple decor and diffused light (1293 Washington St.; 617-244-9199).
MICHIGAN
FARMINGTON HILLS
Tribute
Takashi Yagihashi | 2000
A muraled room is a theatrical stage for Yagihashi's Japanese-French food (31425 Orchard Lake Rd.; 248-848-9393).
MINNESOTA
BLOOMINGTON
Napa Valley Grille
Tim Anderson | 1991
Anderson works miracles with Cal-cuisine staples like heirloom vegetables and wild game, inside the world's biggest mall (220 W. Market, Mall of America; 952-858-9934).
STILLWATER
La Belle Vie
Tim McKee | 1997
Victorian decor meets a contemporary French menu from McKee, who's fond of his wood-fired oven (312 S. Main St.; 651-430-3545).
NEVADA
LAS VEGAS
Nectar
John Schenk | 1995
Schenk plates mammoth portions of raw-bar delicacies and addictive dishes, like fried green tomatoes, in this jolly blue lounge (Bellagio hotel, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-693-7223).
Renoir
Alessandro Stratta | 1994
Modern-French whiz Stratta competes with four Renoirs and wins, thanks to his immense flavors (Mirage hotel, 3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-791-7442).
NEW MEXICO
SANTA FE
Fuego
Kevin Graham | 1991
In a rustic dining room at a posh Santa Fe resort, Graham serves sophisticated, regionally inspired cuisine against a flamenco-guitar backdrop (La Posada Resort & Spa, 330 E. Palace Ave.; 505-954-9678).
TAOS
Joseph's Table
Joseph Wrede | 2000
Wrede conjures spirited flavors from all-local ingredients in a fresco-decorated space. Due to move later this year (4167 Paseo del Pueblo Sur; 505-751-4512).
NEW YORK
NEW YORK CITY
Annisa
Anita Lo | 2001
Lo scours the globe--Asia, the Middle East, Morocco--for inspiration and gets breathtaking results (13 Barrow St.; 212-741-6699).
Blue Hill
Michael Anthony & Dan Barber | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (75 Washington Pl.; 212-539-1776).
Bouley
David Bouley | 1989
A master of modernized classical French, Bouley recently reopened this Tribeca destination, expanding the dining room into the former bakery space next door (120 W. Broadway; 212-964-2525).
Café Boulud
Andrew Carmellini | 2000 Carmellini offers vigorous, refined French cuisine at a restaurant owned by his mentor, Daniel Boulud (20 E. 76th St.; 212-772-2600).
Cello
Laurent Tourondel | 1998
Tourondel's exquisitely subtle seafood delicacies are presented in a patrician parlor (53 E. 77th St.; 212-517-1200).
Commune
Matthew Kenney | 1994
Kenney applies North African flavor combinations to New York contemporary dishes in this high-energy setting (12 E. 22nd St.; 212-777-2600).
Daniel
Daniel Boulud | 1988
Boulud is Gotham's preeminent master of French cuisine, and this plush, ornate salon provides a fitting frame for his decadent dishes (60 E. 65th St.; 212-288-0033).
Gramercy Tavern
Tom Colicchio | 1991
Colicchio's virtuosity with rustic American, French and Italian food makes this one of New York City's treasured territories (42 E. 20th St.; 212-477-0777).
Ouest
Tom Valenti | 1990
In an elegant bistro, Valenti thrills the Upper West Side (and the celebrities who live there) with hearty, impeccable dishes (2315 Broadway; 212-580-8700).
Picholine
Terrance Brennan | 1995
Brennan refreshes the French canon and serves the ultimate cheese board, in a romantic space near Lincoln Center (35 W. 64th St.; 212 724 8585).
Union Pacific
Rocco DiSpirito | 1999
Culinary pinup DiSpirito displays his passion for experimentation in a soaring room with a Zen ambience (111 E. 22nd St.; 212-995-8500).
Union Square Cafe
Dan Silverman | 1997 & Michael Romano | 1991
Silverman and Romano's generous Euro-American food, served in gallery-like rooms, keeps this 16-year-old restaurant at the top of New Yorkers' list (21 E. 16th St.; 212-243-4020).
Veritas
Scott Bryan | 1996
Bryan offers up his signature braises, roasts and grills in an urban-chic setting with stellar wines (43 E. 20th St.; 212-353-3700).
NORTH CAROLINA
DURHAM
Magnolia Grill
Ben Barker | 1993
Barker draws constant crowds with his imaginative Southern-inspired bistro food and relaxed, wood-floored space (1002 Ninth St.; 919-286-3609).
OHIO
CLEVELAND
Lola
Michael Symon | 1998
A somewhat sci-fi dining room displays Symon's exuberant multi-culti cooking (900 Literary Rd.; 216-771-5652).
PENNSYLVANIA
PHILADELPHIA
Avenue B
Francesco Martorella | 1990
At this pretheater favorite with a daily-changing menu, Martorella's attention to detail is evident in dishes like a napoleon of roasted red peppers and a veal rib chop Milanese (260 S. Broad St.; 215-790-0705).
Jack's Firehouse
Jack McDavid | 1991
McDavid's "haute country" cuisine--pea and hog jowl soup, for instance--livens up a nineteenth-century fire station (2130 Fairmount Ave.; 215-232-9000).
¡Pasión!
Guillermo Pernot | 1998
Pernot does fanciful, bountiful Nuevo Latino at this one-stop churrascaria and seviche bar (211 S. 15th St.; 215-875-9895).
Red Chopstix
Bruce Lim | 1990
Lim's Euro-Asian menu marries the best of both continents, as in his venison scaloppine with baby bok choy (1511 Locust St.; 215-546-0600).
Susanna Foo
Susanna Foo | 1989
It's Chinese food, but not as we know it. Nobody can tinker with a wonton like Foo can (1512 Walnut St.; 215-545-2666).
Vetri
Marc Vetri | 1999
Exquisite balance is Vetri's hallmark at his 10-table labor of love for Italy (1312 Spruce St.; 215-732-3478).
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE
Al Forno
Johanne Killeen & George Germon | 1988
The essential destination for paper-thin pizzas. Killeen and Germon's kingdom has grown, but it hasn't spread too thin (577 S. Main St.; 401-273-9767).
Empire
Loren Falsone & Eric Moshier | 2000
Falsone and Moshier's daily menus celebrate southern Italy in a renovated 1912 mock-Renaissance car showroom (123 Empire St.; 401-621-7911).
TENNESSEE
MEMPHIS
Chez Philippe
José Gutierrez | 1990
Amid faux Louis XIV splendor, Gutierrez merges the American South with southern France (Peabody Hotel, 149 Union Ave.; 901-529-4188).
TEXAS
HOUSTON
Américas
Michael Cordua | 1994
An energetic, perpetually packed dining room decorated with Inca motifs makes a striking background for Nicaraguan Cordua's fascinating Latin ideas--quail tacos! (1800 Post Oak Blvd.; 713-961-1492).
Boulevard Bistrot
Monica Pope | 1996
Crowds flock to this laid-back bistro to sample Pope's MoroccanMiddle Eastern flourishes (4319 Montrose Blvd.; 713-524-6922).
SAN ANTONIO
Biga
Bruce Auden | 1988
Auden does big American food with a distinctive Mex-Asian accent in this Texan hacienda (203 S. St. Marys St.; 210-225-0722).
VIRGINIA
McLEAN
Maestro
Fabio Trabocchi | 2002
See America's Best New Chefs 2002 (Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd.; 703-821-1515).
RICHMOND
Acacia
Dale Reitzer | 1999
Reitzer elevates his cosmopolitan dishes with sprightly sauces--orange-cumin, lime-ginger--in a casual terra-cotta-floored place named after his big dog (3325 W. Cary St.; 804-354-6060).
WASHINGTON
SEATTLE
Brasa
Tamara Murphy | 1994
Murphy's innovative cuisine can best be described as the Northwest meets Iberia (2107 Third Ave.; 206-728-4220).
Earth & Ocean
Johnathan Sundstrom | 2001
Sundstrom isn't afraid to serve ultratrendy dishes like wild boar ravioli at his headquarters inside the W Hotel, where he attracts an enthusiastic following (1112 Fourth Ave.; 206-264-6060).
727 Pine
Danielle Custer | 1998
Round-the-world culinary influences, cheeky ideas (such as a three-course steak menu) and ingenious combinations distinguish Custer's cooking at this glam destination (727 Pine St.; 206-774-6400).
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Galileo da Roberto Donna
Roberto Donna | 1990
A one-man industry, Piedmont-born Donna plies Washingtonians with delicious Northern Italian dishes done every which way (1110 21st St. NW; 202-293-7191).
Palena
Frank Ruta | 2001
Former White House chef Ruta, who cooked for both Republican and Democratic presidents, dresses up Italian peasant food for Beltway connoisseurs (3529 Connecticut Ave. NW; 202-537-9250).
