A Romantic Dinner for Two

Filet mignon is the perfect choice for this Valentine's Day dinner: it will get you out of the kitchen fast enough to celebrate the true spirit of the day. Here, the steaks are seared with shallots, and the pan juices are deglazed to make a tasty sauce. They are served with roasted red potatoes topped with tangy melted Roquefort cheese. Sautéed spinach, accented with garlic and juicy orange segments, complements the rich meat and potatoes.

For a traditional starter, osetra caviar with sour cream and toast points is hard to beat. A less obvious but delicious choice is poached seafood ravioli, sautéed in butter with sage. As a simple but luxurious finale, share a box of chocolates.

BOB CHAMBERS is the executive chef for Lancôme/L'Oréal in New York City.