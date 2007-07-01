A Restaurant-Style Kitchen

Trey Foshee, an F&W best new chef 1998, is a laid-back guy, and that has helped him survive what most people could not: simultaneously renovating his home kitchen and his restaurant, George’s at the Cove, in La Jolla, California (1250 Prospect St.; 858-454-4244). With the help of architect Jennifer Luce (858-274-0223 or lucestudio.com), who designed both spaces, Foshee knocked down the walls between his home kitchen and three-car garage to create a light-filled, 700-square-foot room (the garage door bays are now huge windows) that incorporates elements of a restaurant kitchen. Two islands serve as cooking stations—one for prepping and sautéing, the other for rolling dough and plating—with a separate clean-up area. Foshee also added a wood-burning oven to make pizzas with his wife and two daughters.

Lighting

The D’ac brushed-aluminum pendants have an industrial look that complements the stainless steel countertops. Details From $350; 914-698-5959 or daclighting.com.

Stools

Foshee found the Bertoia stools while shopping for the restaurant. Details $781 each from Design Within Reach; 800-944-2233.

Ovens

Foshee loves the Electrolux icon Professional Series double wall ovens: "The racks glide super-easily and the calibration is awesome." Details $3,600; 877-435-3287 or electrolux.com.

Hood

Luce convinced Foshee to cover the Thermador blower with a custom stainless steel hood manufactured by Crown Steel. "I wanted to take something functional and turn it into art," she says. Details From $3,000; 760-471-1188 or crownsteelmfg.net.

Television

Foshee installed the 23-inch, high-definition LCD Samsung above the ovens so it’s viewable from the stools. Details $700; 800-726-7864 or samsung.com.

Floor

The concrete floor has flecks of mirror and blue glass, which Foshee and his daughters helped throw in as it was being poured. "At night, the floor sparkles," he says.

Cabinets

The custom cabinets from Artistic Freedom Designs are made of hemlock and sustainable apple plywood and are held together by formaldehyde-free glue. Details 760-750-1919 or artisticfreedomdesigns.com.

Pulls

Inexpensive aluminum strips were custom-cut for each drawer and cabinet. DetailsFrom $40 for 6 ft; 810-767-2050 or epcohardware.com.

Dish Caddies

The Blum Orga-Line plate holders make it easier to carry stacks of plates to the table. The downside? They take up space. Details$60 each from amazon.com.

Wood-Burning Oven

"I was sick of ordering bad pizzas," Trey Foshee says, explaining why he installed an Earthstone wood-burning oven, which heats to 700 degrees or higher. He uses it at least once a week, sometimes for make-your-own pizza parties. He’ll often roast vegetables at the same time: "There’s no better flavor than wood-roasted stuff" ($6,950; 800-840-4915 or earthstoneovens.com).