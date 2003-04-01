A Pig Lexicon

- Boudin Noir Spicy blood sausage, black in color.
- Cochon de Lait Milk-fed baby pig, roasted whole.
- Fromage de Tête Head cheese, made from meaty bits of the pig’s head that are seasoned then combined with the gelatinous cooking broth.
- Grattons or Grattelons Small frizzled cubes of fat and pork, similar to cracklings.
- Jambon Persillé Molded dish of cooked ham pieces and parsley bound with meat-and-wine-flavored aspic.
- Pâté de Campagne Rustic pork terrine.
- Pieds de Cochon Pig’s feet, split in half, simmered, then coated with bread crumbs and grilled.
- Porchetta Spit-roasted whole pig.
- Rillettes Pork belly cooked slowly in lard, then finely chopped or pureed until it resembles a smooth pâté.
- Saucisson Fresh or cured sausages such as saucisson aux pistaches (with pistachios).