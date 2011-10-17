A Perfect Passover

The Passover holiday celebrates the freedom of the Jewish people and provides the perfect opportunity to sit down to a table filled with fresh spring dishes. Here, find our best ideas and recipes—both traditional and seasonal—for the meal.
Passover in Sawtooth
In their house near Sawtooth National Forest, one family celebrates the holiday Idaho-style, with crispy fried trout, spiced brisket and brown-sugar cookies.
Holiday Wines
Discover the top five bottles to serve at your seder.
The Passover Chronicles
Mark Kurlansky explains how the diet of a religious Jew is a continuous edible metaphor, especially at Passover.
Matzoh Strategies
Find creative ways to serve this Passover staple.
Brisket Five WaysBrisket of Beef
Brisket with Onion and Chile Jam
Grandma Selma's Brisket
Holiday Beef Brisket with Onions
Smoky Barbecued Brisket
More RecipesAsparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue
Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cakes
Italian Almond Cake
Kasha and Noodles with Caramelized Onions
Matzo-Meal Crusted Trout
Poached Salmon in a Fresh Herb and Spring Pea Broth
Yemenite Haroset