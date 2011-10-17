A Perfect Passover

The Passover holiday celebrates the freedom of the Jewish people and provides the perfect opportunity to sit down to a table filled with fresh spring dishes. Here, find our best ideas and recipes—both traditional and seasonal—for the meal.

Articles & Tips

Passover in Sawtooth

In their house near Sawtooth National Forest, one family celebrates the holiday Idaho-style, with crispy fried trout, spiced brisket and brown-sugar cookies.

Holiday Wines

Discover the top five bottles to serve at your seder.

The Passover Chronicles

Mark Kurlansky explains how the diet of a religious Jew is a continuous edible metaphor, especially at Passover.

Matzoh Strategies

Find creative ways to serve this Passover staple.

Brisket Five WaysBrisket of Beef

Brisket with Onion and Chile Jam

Grandma Selma's Brisket

Holiday Beef Brisket with Onions

Smoky Barbecued Brisket

More RecipesAsparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue

Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cakes

Italian Almond Cake

Kasha and Noodles with Caramelized Onions

Matzo-Meal Crusted Trout

Poached Salmon in a Fresh Herb and Spring Pea Broth

Yemenite Haroset



