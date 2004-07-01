A Pastry Lover's Kitchen

For her Los Angeles kitchen, Rochelle Huppin Fleck, founder of the clothing and accessory company Chefwear and a former pastry chef, worked with designer Waldo Fernandez to create a baking-friendly space: One of the two islands is low enough to make it ideal for rolling dough. The alder cabinets with smart extras like a slide-out step stool under the sink were custom-made (Joanne Smith Design; 310-383-3014). Other highlights: white Carrara marble countertops ($8 a sq ft from Century Marble; 818-767-8453) and light fixtures salvaged from an old schoolhouse ($1,500 and up from Obsolete; 310-399-0024).

ADJUSTABLE PASTRY SHELF

Fleck keeps a Viking mixer (from $400; 888-VIKING1) on a spring-loaded shelf that can be elevated to counter level. The shelf is painted Salisbury green (from Benjamin Moore; 800-672-4686), the same color as the cabinets.

SINK AND DISHWASHER

The two Fisher & Paykel dishwashing drawers (from $1,200 a pair; 888-936-7872) are in easy reach of the Kohler enameled cast-iron farm sink (from $742; 800-4KOHLER). The pot sprayer ($316) and gooseneck faucet (from $234) are from Chicago Faucet (847-803-5000).

STOVE AREA

A Wolf hood (from $1,800) vents a 60-inch Wolf range with two ovens, four burners and a grill. The range also has a French top, a metal plate where the heat is strongest at the center and gets weaker at the edges (from $9,575; 800-332-9513). A pot filler saves the cook from having to lug pots of water from the sink ($480 from Chicago Faucet). The cabinets' brass pulls are from Omnia's Vintage collection ($10 and up, from Details; 310-659-1550).

PASTRY COLLECTIBLES

The cabinets display Fleck's collection of vintage cake stands and mixers, which she finds in local stores such as Bountiful (1335 Abbot Kinney, Venice; 310-450-3620). She also collects vintage posters (from All Original Posters; 310-859-5571).

WINE REFRIGERATOR

A Sub-Zero bar unit includes a refrigerated wine cabinet with a glass door and two refrigerated drawers underneath; it's designed so bottles are easy to reach (from $4,660; 800-332-9513). The paneling is painted Benjamin Moore Linen White.

OUTDOOR KITCHEN

Though it's compact, the L-shaped custom grilling island includes a Wolf stainless steel 36-inch gas grill with two side burners (from $3,765), a Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerator (from $1,050) and a Kohler stainless steel bar sink (from $446). The green "Michelangelo" hand-glazed terra-cotta countertop tiles ($25 from Exquisite Surfaces; 310-659-4580) are the same color as the cabinets indoors. There's plenty of room at the counter for the children to eat lunch with their father, Gary, Rochelle's partner in Chefwear and in their new restaurant, Beacon, in Los Angeles (3280 Helms Ave.; 310-838-7500).

PANTRY AND FLOORS

For a pantry, Fernandez used an asymmetrical corner next to two paneled Sub-Zero refrigerators (from $5,400 each). To maximize storage, he replaced the kick board at the base of the cabinets with drawers camouflaged by paneling. The oak floor was distressed and stained coffee brown (Superior Floor Company; 626-309-0252).