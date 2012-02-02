A Lesson in Mexican Flavors

With a few simple touches—like adding pickled jalapeños to a delectable tomato sauce for fish—Dionicio Jimenez, of Philadelphia’s Xochitl restaurant creates a highly personal style of Mexican cuisine. F&W streamlines his best recipes. Mix and match your favorite starters and mains to create your own amazing Mexican meal.
Starters
- Watermelon and Papaya Salad with Tequila Vinaigrette (left)
- Mexican Chopped Salad with Beets and Walnut Dressing
- Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic
Main
- Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce
- Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos (left)
- Spiced Pinto Beans with Chorizo