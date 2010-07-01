A Lesson in Italian Flavors

© Stephanie Foley



Lesson: Pour a crisp soave when serving a recipe with artichokes.

Recipe: Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata

Lesson: Seek out freshly made ricotta for its milky taste and creamy texture.

Recipe: Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini

Lesson: After the main ingredient, salt and acid (citrus, vinegar, wine) are key.

Recipe: Angel Hair Pasta with Squid, Mussels and Zucchini

Lesson: Always stir orecchiette as it cooks so it doesn't stick together.

Recipe: Orecchiette with Sausage and Chicory

Lesson: Don't add oil to pasta cooking water. It makes the pasta too slippery for sauce.

Recipe: Pasta with Creamy Salt Cod Sauce

