A Lesson in Italian Flavors

Michael White rules an Italian-restaurant empire in Manhattan, ranging from refined (Marea, Alto) to rustic (Convivio). F&W streamlines his best dishes.
© Stephanie Foley
Lesson: Pour a crisp soave when serving a recipe with artichokes.
Recipe: Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata
© Stephanie Foley
Lesson: Seek out freshly made ricotta for its milky taste and creamy texture.
Recipe: Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini
© Stephanie Foley
Lesson: After the main ingredient, salt and acid (citrus, vinegar, wine) are key.
Recipe: Angel Hair Pasta with Squid, Mussels and Zucchini
Lesson: Always stir orecchiette as it cooks so it doesn't stick together.
Recipe: Orecchiette with Sausage and Chicory
Lesson: Don't add oil to pasta cooking water. It makes the pasta too slippery for sauce.
Recipe: Pasta with Creamy Salt Cod Sauce
More Great Recipes:
