A Guide to Eating by Color

The pigments that give food color also have health benefits. Here, delicious recipes from white to black and every color in between.
White/Green
Foods: Garlic, leeks, onions, scallions.
Benefits: Contain allicin, which helps ward off cancer.
Green
Foods: Bok choy, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale.
Benefits: Rich in compounds that help prevent cancer, like sulforaphane, isothiocyanate and indole.
Yellow/Green
Foods: Collards, corn, green peas (left), spinach.
Benefits: High in lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect the eyes.
Orange/Yellow
Foods: Oranges, papaya, peaches.
Benefits: Provide beta-cryptoxanthin, which may help prevent heart disease.
Orange
Foods: Carrots, mangoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes.
Benefits: Contain alpha carotene, which protects against cancer, and beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A.
Red
Foods: Pink grapefruit, tomatoes, watermelon.
Benefits: High in lycopene, which eliminates free radicals that damage genes.
Red/Purple
Foods: Beets, berries, plums, red cabbage.
Benefits: Loaded with flavonoids, which can delay cellular aging.
Black
