A Foodie's Culture Calendar

Art in Philadelphia





See: The Philadelphia Museum of Art is the only U.S. stop for the epic Picasso and the Avant-Garde in Paris exhibit, on view through April 25.

Photo courtsey of Philadelphia Museum of Art, A.E. Gallatin Collection, 1952. © 2010 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society.

Village Whiskey. Photo © Steve Legato.



Eat: Village Whiskey, the latest venture from chef Jose Garces, serves stellar burgers and delicious bourbon drinks.

Stay: Kimpton's new eco-friendly Art Deco Hotel Palomar is on Rittenhouse Square.

Photography in Phoenix

See: Ansel Adams: Discoveries at the Phoenix Art Museum offers 120 photos and rare archival materials. Through June 6.

Photo courtesy of Ansel Adams Archive. © The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust at Collection Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona.

Aaron Chamberlin. Photo courtesy of St. Francis.



Eat: At St. Francis, Aaron Chamberlin bakes heavenly flatbreads in a brick oven.

Stay: The Intercontinental Montelucia offers Andalusian-inspired design and wood-fired Spanish cooking.

Theater in Minneapolis

See: The hit London production of Noël Coward's romantic comedy Brief Encounterfusing theater, film and musicends its three-city U.S. tour April 3 at the Guthrie Theater.

Sea Change. Photo © Tim Davis of Consolidated Photo.



Eat: At the Guthrie, Tim McKee (an F&W Best New Chef 1997) now runs an ambitious sustainable-seafood restaurant with a pun for a nameSea Change. Standout dishes include mackerel escabèche and rock shrimp linguine.

Stay: The hip new W Minneapolis is in the gorgeously renovated 1920s Foshay tower.

Music in Austin

Hear: Over 1,400 musicians will invade the city for the South by Southwest festival. March 1221; sxsw.com.

Eat: Between sets, try chef James Holmes's haute farm-to-table comfort food at Olivia.

Stay: At the artsy Hotel Saint Cecilia, each of the 14 rooms has a record turntable.





