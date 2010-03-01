A Foodie's Culture Calendar

This spring's must-see shows and exhibits are near some of the country's top new restaurants. Buy a ticket, book a hotel room and make your reservations now.
Art in Philadelphia
See: The Philadelphia Museum of Art is the only U.S. stop for the epic Picasso and the Avant-Garde in Paris exhibit, on view through April 25.
Photo courtsey of Philadelphia Museum of Art, A.E. Gallatin Collection, 1952. © 2010 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society.
Village Whiskey. Photo © Steve Legato.
Eat: Village Whiskey, the latest venture from chef Jose Garces, serves stellar burgers and delicious bourbon drinks.
Stay: Kimpton's new eco-friendly Art Deco Hotel Palomar is on Rittenhouse Square.
Photography in Phoenix
See: Ansel Adams: Discoveries at the Phoenix Art Museum offers 120 photos and rare archival materials. Through June 6.
Photo courtesy of Ansel Adams Archive. © The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust at Collection Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona.
Aaron Chamberlin. Photo courtesy of St. Francis.
Eat: At St. Francis, Aaron Chamberlin bakes heavenly flatbreads in a brick oven.
Stay: The Intercontinental Montelucia offers Andalusian-inspired design and wood-fired Spanish cooking.
Theater in Minneapolis
See: The hit London production of Noël Coward's romantic comedy Brief Encounterfusing theater, film and musicends its three-city U.S. tour April 3 at the Guthrie Theater.
Sea Change. Photo © Tim Davis of Consolidated Photo.
Eat: At the Guthrie, Tim McKee (an F&W Best New Chef 1997) now runs an ambitious sustainable-seafood restaurant with a pun for a nameSea Change. Standout dishes include mackerel escabèche and rock shrimp linguine.
Stay: The hip new W Minneapolis is in the gorgeously renovated 1920s Foshay tower.
Music in Austin
Hear: Over 1,400 musicians will invade the city for the South by Southwest festival. March 1221; sxsw.com.
Eat: Between sets, try chef James Holmes's haute farm-to-table comfort food at Olivia.
Stay: At the artsy Hotel Saint Cecilia, each of the 14 rooms has a record turntable.