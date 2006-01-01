A Cocktail Purist's Guide to Glasses

1. Crystal "Tuscany Classics" margarita from Lenox ($54 for a set of four; lenox.com).

2. Crystal "Solitaire" extra-tall four-ounce martini from Rosenthal ($65; 800-804-8070).

3. "Béluga" dimpled highball from Baccarat ($130 for a set of two; 800-777-0100).

4. Crystal "Solitaire" flared flute with orb base from Rosenthal ($65; 800-804-8070).

5. Flat-cut crystal "Coco" six-ounce martini from William Yeoward ($120; bergdorfgoodman.com).

6. Handblown Murano glass tulip-shaped flute with 24-karat gold leaf from Seguso Viro's Ca' d'Oro collection ($135; 800-659-5210).

7. Baccarat's "Harmonie" tumbler, a cocktail classic ($95; 800-777-0100).

8. Crystal "Gable" pitcher with hand-cut edges from Calvin Klein Home ($75; 212-292-9000).

9. Handblown, hand-cut Champagne coupe by Deborah Ehrlich ($300 for a set of two from Holly Hunt; 800-891-2500).

10. Mug for Irish coffee or cocoa from Crate & Barrel ($2; crateandbarrel.com).