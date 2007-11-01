A Chef’s Healthy Habits

On Planning

“In the morning, the first thing I do in the kitchen is set out a tray of vegetables and fruit. That way I have healthy things to eat in front of me all day long.”

On Staff Meals

“We serve several small staff meals every day. We don’t serve leftovers, either; we plan the meals out on a calendar. I’m trying to create a healthy lifestyle for my cooks.”

On Workouts

“I will skip almost anything, but I will not miss my workout—that’s my first priority, even in the throes of opening a restaurant. I have to walk by my gym three or four times a day, which makes it easy to stop in.”