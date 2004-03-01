A Busy Cook's Recipe Shortcuts

Now that the quality and variety of ingredients in jars has improved so much, there's new reason for cooking to start with a twist of the wrist. With recipe shortcuts in mind, F&W sought out the best brands for the pantry and created 10 easy dishes.
A Busy Cook's Menus
The following recipes can easily be doubled to serve 12 people.
LUNCH
Asparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue
Roasted Chicken with Garlic Potatoes and Peppers
Green Bean Salad
2001 Nittardi Casanuova di Nittardi Chianti Classico
Milk Jam over Ice Cream
DINNER
Green Salad with Blue Cheese and Sliced Glazed Figs
Steaks with Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce
Roasted Potatoes
2001 Grant Burge Filsell Shiraz
Chocolate Mousse Refrigerator Cake
BRUNCH
Broiled Sardines with Mustard-Shallot Crumbs
Artichoke Bread Pudding
Watercress Salad with Pickled Shallots
2002 Tormaresca Chardonnay
Frozen Lemon Cream Sandwiches with Raspberries